What to Know About Living on Campus

By: Madeline Lewis

Living on campus is a big lifestyle change. Luckily, there are a lot of awesome aspects to look forward to. Here are some of the most important things for you to know about life on ASU’s Tempe campus.

FREE EVENTS ON CAMPUS

There are tons of events around campus every day of the week. From sports to movie nights and free food, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Pay attention to posters hung up around campus or find a calendar of events online. Learn more at eoss.asu.edu/getinvolved.

JOIN CLUBS TO MAKE FRIENDS

Creating a network of friends is an essential and fun part of college life. Clubs are not only a great way to try new things and add something to your resume, but they are also the perfect way to make friends. Attend Passport to ASU, an event that showcases most of the clubs that Tempe campus has to offer. Some are tight-knit groups while others offer a casual setting to meet people.

SWITCH UP YOUR MEAL SWIPES

Every freshman living on campus is required to sign up for a meal plan. It can get boring going to the same dining hall every day, though. Switch it up and try out every dining hall on campus. Pitchforks in the Memorial Union features soups and salads, Mediterranean food and more. Manzanita boasts a pasta bar. And don’t forget, you can use one meal swipe per day for some items at the POD market.

FREE TRANSPORTATION

The Orbit shuttles are a great way to get around Tempe for free. The shuttles originate from the Transportation Center north of campus and connect to the Tempe Marketplace and other spots in the area. There are a couple of stops on campus, so take a look at the Orbit maps for the lines and timetables.

UTILIZE SAFETY TRANSPORTATION

Safety is a big priority on a college campus. ASU offers a free Safety Escort Service seven days a week from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Students who need to safely get anywhere on campus during those times can call 480-965-1515 or request a ride on the LifeSafe app available through the App Store or Google Play.

EXPLORE THE CITY

With the light rail walking distance just north of campus, Downtown Phoenix is easily accessible. Buy a round-trip ticket to go downtown for the first Friday of each month to enjoy the art on Roosevelt Row or visit the city for a sports game or concert. ASU students also have access to a discounted transit pass to ride Valley Metro buses and light rail all school year-round.

ATTEND SPORTING EVENTS

Join the student section to cheer on the Sun Devils. ASU students are eligible for tickets to all ASU games. Ticket availability and distribution vary depending on the event. Learn more at thesundevils.com.

GYM MEMBERSHIP PERKS

Don’t forget that you have a gym membership to the Sun Devil Fitness Center. Even if cardio or weightlifting aren’t your things, the SDFC has more to offer. Yoga classes, dance lessons and a plethora of other fitness options are available. You can also rent sporting equipment like volleyballs or tennis racquets for the day. CT