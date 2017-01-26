Live Music Calendar January 26-February 8
JANUARY 26 Dorothy, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12.50-$15 Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $23.50…
The Future is Female: Jenesis Laforcarde promotes feminism through fashion
When people ask Jenesis Laforcarde what she does, she thinks about it for a moment and replies stoically: “I’m a…
Live Music Calendar January 26-February 8
JANUARY 26 Dorothy, Valley Bar, 8:30 p.m., $12.50-$15 Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella, Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $23.50…
Why Phoenix Could be EDM’s Next Hot Spot
Despite being one of the largest metropolitan areas in the U.S., the Phoenix area lacks a strong musical identity when…
Ugly Sweaters: A Time Line
They’re hosting parties. They’re running 5Ks. They’re taking over the Internet. They’re even taking over your grandma’s closet. Ugly sweaters.…
ASU vs NAU, 9.3.16
ASU won their first win of the season against Northern Arizona with a final score of 44-13. We grabbed a…
*Totally Real* Horoscopes for January 26-February 8
AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18) It’s your birthday, Aquarius: you can slut-shame your ex’s new flex and get chocolate wasted if…
*Totally Real* Horoscopes for January 26-February 8
AQUARIUS (January 20-February 18) It’s your birthday, Aquarius: you can slut-shame your ex’s new flex and get chocolate wasted if…
Final Exams in Reel Time: A “study” in binge-watching
Every generation faces a struggle between doing what’s right and what feels right. For our parents, it was MTV. For…
Taking the Reins: Twin Ponies is the dark horse of Tempe’s indie scene
Tempe alt/grunge outfit Twin Ponies’ eclectic influences are apparent in the band’s jangly chords, muddled key changes and frontman Wayne…
Nick Offerman shows his softer side in ‘Summer of 69: No Apostrophe’
For seven seasons, Nick Offerman, as the character Ron Swanson, personified all that is man on the hugely popular NBC…