Weekend Getaways to Satisfy Your Winter Wanderlust

As Phoenicians, we’re extremely lucky to be able to drive a few hours out of the city and witness a dramatic change in culture and landscape, and winter is an ideal time to take advantage of that opportunity. Whether you want to shred a mountain or snap a selfie in front of snowcapped red rocks, all it takes is gathering your gear and a group of friends and heading up north. Here are six places in northern Arizona where you can trade city streets and cacti for pine trees and powder in a matter of hours.

GREER



Though Greer is nearly five hours away from Phoenix, it is the ultimate destination for skiers, snowboarders and anyone who wants a break from the cityscape. Greer is home to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, which boasts the largest contiguous cluster of ponderosa pine trees in the world. At night, visitors are able to see a sky speckled with stars—a sparse view in the city. Sunrise Park Resort, which hosts 65 ski runs, also resides just outside of Greer. In addition to a terrain park and night skiing every weekend through March, Sunrise offers a $99 season pass for students, so you don’t have to be rolling in the dough to hit the slopes.

PRESCOTT

Visit Arizona’s former capital, which offers a plethora of campsites and a sleepy small town vibe that would put Stars Hollow to shame. Watson Lake during the winter offers unparalleled photo opportunities and Prescott National Forest provides nearly a million acres (no joke!) of snowy wilderness to explore. Be sure to stop at Rock Springs Café and General Store to pick up a slice of pie or some souvenirs on your way home.

PAGE



About four hours north of Phoenix, Page is literally in the middle of nowhere. But don’t be fooled by its ostensibly Podunk appearance—the city is home to some of the most popular and picturesque spots in the state. It’s impossible to take a bad picture at Antelope Canyon, a panoramic slot canyon known for its steep, spiraling rock formations. The coral-hued canyon walls aren’t the only thing that’s steep, though—the destination is only accessible by tour, which cost about $40 per person. You don’t have to pay big bucks, however, to experience Page’s scenic spots. Head to Horseshoe Bend to get a breathtaking (and free!) glimpse of the natural beauty northern Arizona has to offer. A quick 10-minute walk through the desert gives way to sweeping views of rust and golden-tinged rocks surrounded by a cerulean, moat-like meander of the Colorado River.

JEROME



Although it is often referred to as a ghost town, Jerome offers a lively experience that’s worth the journey off the beaten path. Drive up for the day to experience stunning views of the Verde Valley, wine tasting, unique bars and restaurants and haunted spots, or spend the night at one of the town’s historic hotels. Less than two hours away from Phoenix, this old mining town is a must-see.

SEDONA

During the winter, the two-hour drive from Phoenix to Sedona is like transitioning into a different world. Although Sedona’s signature red sandstone formations are stunning in the summer, nothing compares to seeing Cathedral Rock capped with snow. Also pay a visit to Bell Rock, Chapel of the Holy Cross or the Amitabha Peace Park for more striking, white and red-tinged photo ops.

FLAGSTAFF



Whether you want to hit the slopes or the bar, Flag has you covered. Skiers and snowboarders can get their fix at Snowbowl, Arizona’s premier snow resort boasting 32 runs and an average snowfall of 260 inches per year. Get a crew together and start your weekend early by participating in Carload Days. During select Thursdays this season, the resort allows up to five people to ski or ride for only $149. If snow sports aren’t your style, pay a visit to Lowell Observatory, which houses the telescope that discovered Pluto and the rings of Uranus. The observatory offers eye-opening tours, exhibits and shows—and student discounts! If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, be sure to check out Walnut Canyon National Monument, Sunset Crater or Lockett Meadow for unparalleled #views. Last but not least, downtown Flag has a slew of bars and restaurants where you can unwind and warm up after a long day of adventuring.