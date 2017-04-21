Vinyl in the Valley: 7 Local Spots to Celebrate Record Store Day 2017

Whether you’re a veteran vinyl junkie or a recent record enthusiast, you know that Record Store Day is like Christmas for record collectors. Instead of wrapped gifts showing up under the tree, extremely rare vinyl reissues and releases show up on record store shelves around the country. Here’s where audiophiles can get their fix in Phoenix for RSD 2017.

ASYLUM RECORDS | 108 W. Main Street, Mesa

This one-stop record shop on the main drag in Mesa will open its doors at 9 a.m. to allow the Valley’s vinyl junkies to sift through hundreds of exclusive record releases. Get there early to get your hands on rarities like picture discs, live recordings and unreleased demos from artists that range from Sia to Santana, or swing by to meet Michael Bruce and Neal Smith from Alice Cooper’s original band and Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson. If you favor sitcoms over shock rock, Larry Thomas, better known as “The Soup Nazi” on Seinfeld, will also be there to meet and greet fans.

THE RECORD ROOM | 2601 W. Dunlap Avenue #21, Phoenix

The Record Room is a treasure trove of vintage vinyls and boasts new and used music, including CDs and LPs, and other merch. Though the store won’t be slinging any Record Store Day titles this year, it will debut tons of new and used vinyl and tees and offer 20 percent off the entire store. Dollar records will be on sale for 10 for $1. Local bands like Hillbilly Devilspeak, Jesus Ponies and Sturdy Ladies will provide a live soundtrack all day. The shop will open at 10 a.m. and stay open until the last band is done playing.

THE ‘IN’ GROOVE | 3406 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix

This tiny vinyl vendor has an impressive inventory, and will be hosting more than 20 bands on its recently built concert stage in the front of the store. The ‘In’ Groove will open at 8 a.m., offering storewide sales such as 15 percent off all used vinyl, 40 percent off all non-autographed posters and 33 cents for all dollar records. The first 13 customers in line will get a free T-shirt and die-cut sticker. This year’s live lineup includes Blank Waves, Devil Grass, I am Hologram and Broken Girls From Affluent Backgrounds.

ZIA RECORDS | Locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe and Chandler

Zia has five locations across the Valley, so it’s no surprise this record store chain is doing it big for Record Store Day. This year, all locations will stock its shelves with hundreds of RSD exclusives, music compilations and special swag, including tumblers, T-shirts and enamel pins. Zia is also one of the only locations in the Valley where vinyl and Star Wars junkies alike can pick up the RSD Exclusive Star Wars Crosley record player. Catch local bands like Fairy Bones, The Sink or Swim and People Who Could Fly in between giveaways and signings.

RECORD HIGH | 4242 E. University Drive, Phoenix

This laid-back shop specializes in rare jazz and blues records and is a destination for local audiophiles. This Record Store Day, the hi-fi haven will put out 1,200 used, collectible records that have never before rested on Record High’s pristine, organized shelves. Customers can spend the day sifting through these titles and testing them on the turntable in the shop’s listening room.

STINKWEEDS | 12 W. Camelback Road, Phoenix

Stinkweeds has been a mainstay in Phoenix’s music scene for 30 years, proffering a robust collection of new and used records as well as CDs, DVDs, cassettes, books, magazines and apparel. This year, Stinkweeds will offer refreshments and RSD goodie bags for the first 100 customers. There will be a DJ in the morning and an afterparty at First Draft Book Bar at Changing Hands Bookstore sponsored by Dogfish Head Brewery, which will have a limited edition poster and exclusive RSD 2017 release of its own.

REVOLVER RECORDS | 4747 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix | 918 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

This year, both Revolver locations will open their doors early so local vinyl lovers can get exclusive titles in their hands and on their turntables. The locally renowned record shop will also be celebrating its 10th anniversary that day by adding thousands of RSD exclusive releases to their sturdy supply of more than 25,000 new and used LPs. There will also be a 50 percent-off blowout for all LPS $5 and under and 20 percent off everything else.