Turkey Time: 6 Valley restaurants serving dinner specials this Thanksgiving

What is Thanksgiving without an extravagant, stomach-stuffing, sleep-inducing, sugar-overloading meal? If traveling homeward isn’t an option, that giant meal means hours of cooking, and hours of cooking results in hours of cleaning. With finals just around the corner, cooking an elaborate Thanksgiving feast is nearly an impossible feat. No need to fret, though, because these restaurants are serving up Thanksgiving meals to satisfy any stuffing lover’s cravings.
TRADITIONAL & CHEAP
CHOMPIE’S
The menu: Turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, dinner rolls and pie
When: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 1160 E. University Drive, Tempe
How much: $19.99 dine-in or to-go
ANIMAL-FRIENDLY
GREEN NEW AMERICAN VEGETARIAN “THANKSLIVING” CELEBRATION
The menu: Seitan turkey, gravy, cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, salad, cranberry sauce, green beans and pie
When: noon to 4 p.m.
Where: 2240 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe
How much: $24.95 preorder, $28.95 day of
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT
ARTIZEN AT THE CAMBY
The menu: Turkey rib-eye, crab legs, shrimp, mussels, salads, mashed potatoes, sweet potato hash, green beans, French toast, omelets, eggs Benedict and pastries
When: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 2401 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
How much: $75
J&G STEAKHOUSE BRUNCH
The menu: New York strip, turkey breast, lamb chops, salmon, quail, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, scallops, oysters, pork belly, foie gras, salads, eggs, waffles, and pastries
When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
How much: $120, reservations required (480.423.2530)
PINKIES UP
J&G STEAKHOUSE THREE-COURSE MEAL
The menu: Turkey, butternut squash soup, oyster mushrooms, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, cheesecake, ice cream
When: 5 to 9 p.m.
Where: 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
How much: $65
PALO VERDE RESTAURANT FOUR-COURSE MEAL
The menu: Deviled eggs, smoked trout, butternut squash soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, scallops, parmesan risotto, mushrooms, beef tenderloin, cauliflower puree, Brussels sprouts, pancetta, white chocolate pumpkin mousse and cookies
When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale
How much: $60