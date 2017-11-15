Turkey Time: 6 Valley restaurants serving dinner specials this Thanksgiving

What is Thanksgiving without an extravagant, stomach-stuffing, sleep-inducing, sugar-overloading meal? If traveling homeward isn’t an option, that giant meal means hours of cooking, and hours of cooking results in hours of cleaning. With finals just around the corner, cooking an elaborate Thanksgiving feast is nearly an impossible feat. No need to fret, though, because these restaurants are serving up Thanksgiving meals to satisfy any stuffing lover’s cravings.

TRADITIONAL & CHEAP



CHOMPIE’S

The menu: Turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green beans, dinner rolls and pie

When: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1160 E. University Drive, Tempe

How much: $19.99 dine-in or to-go

ANIMAL-FRIENDLY

GREEN NEW AMERICAN VEGETARIAN “THANKSLIVING” CELEBRATION

The menu: Seitan turkey, gravy, cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, salad, cranberry sauce, green beans and pie

When: noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 2240 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe

How much: $24.95 preorder, $28.95 day of

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT

ARTIZEN AT THE CAMBY

The menu: Turkey rib-eye, crab legs, shrimp, mussels, salads, mashed potatoes, sweet potato hash, green beans, French toast, omelets, eggs Benedict and pastries

When: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 2401 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

How much: $75

J&G STEAKHOUSE BRUNCH

The menu: New York strip, turkey breast, lamb chops, salmon, quail, stuffing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, scallops, oysters, pork belly, foie gras, salads, eggs, waffles, and pastries

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

How much: $120, reservations required (480.423.2530)

PINKIES UP

J&G STEAKHOUSE THREE-COURSE MEAL

The menu: Turkey, butternut squash soup, oyster mushrooms, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, cheesecake, ice cream

When: 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: 6000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale

How much: $65

PALO VERDE RESTAURANT FOUR-COURSE MEAL

The menu: Deviled eggs, smoked trout, butternut squash soup, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, scallops, parmesan risotto, mushrooms, beef tenderloin, cauliflower puree, Brussels sprouts, pancetta, white chocolate pumpkin mousse and cookies

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: 34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive, Scottsdale

How much: $60