Totally Real* Horoscopes for September 8

AQUARIUS

(January 20-February 18)

You know what they say, Aquarius: you’ve made your bed, now you have to lie in it. A great way to avoid facing your problems is never getting out of bed.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

You might be feeling a little anti-social this month, so why not change your clothes to match your mood? It’s never too late to bring back the ’80s Goth look. Wearing all that black clothing in 110-degree weather will also give you a nice sweaty glow. So adorable.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Although the water looks a little choppy in the next few weeks, it’s important to be the captain of your own life and steer yourself in the right direction, Aries. Maybe rock an eye patch and a hook for a hand to complete the aesthetic. Full speed ahead!

TAURUS

(April 22-May 20)

When things get too heavy, Taurus, it’s always important to take a step back, or a leap. In fact, maybe just keep walking backward until you can’t see the problem anymore.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 21)

Everyone knows your attention span is shorter than the average goldfish, Gemini. In fact, you probably won’t even finish this senten…

CANCER

(June 22-July 22)

You won’t have to worry about making ends meet this month, Cancer, when you rear end a Hummer trying to take a photo of their hilarious vanity plate and cause a three-car chain-reaction crash.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

All good things must come to an end, Leo, unless of course you get it permanently tattooed on your skin. Impulsivity is in the air this month, so it’s a great time to make reckless decisions that you will likely regret forever. If you’re dating someone, consider preserving your love by getting their name tattooed on your forearm, preferably in comic sans font.

VIRGO

(August 23-September 22)

Beyonce is a Virgo, so channel your inner Sasha Fierce, sip some lemonade and walk through the streets wielding a baseball bat, elusively talking about your unfaithful significant other. Sparks are obviously in the air, so why not set a few fires here and there?

LIBRA

(September 23-October 22)

You catch more flies with honey than vinegar, but why would you use either when you can just use a fly swatter? This is 2016, Libra. Think about it.

SCORPIO

(October 23-November 21)

Things may come to a head this month, Scorpio, especially a wayward Frisbee around the middle of the month. Maybe it’s best to avoid outdoor areas where wholesome, recreational fun may be enjoyed.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius is known as one of the most adventurous signs of the zodiac. No wonder your friends are always telling you to take a hike!

CAPRICORN

(December 22-January 19)

You will eagerly bite into an oatmeal raisin cookie this month thinking it’s chocolate chip. Godspeed, Capricorn, sometimes life just isn’t fair.