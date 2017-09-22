Totally Real* Horoscopes for September

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

You’re the friend everyone turns to, Aquarius, but it’s hard to always give and never receive. Drop a selfie on Instagram, fire up the old Tinder or text your mom the sad face emoji and you’re sure to receive an influx of love – maybe even more than you wanted in the first place.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

You need some validation and we’re here to give to you: It’s completely fine to be feeling some post-Game of Thrones depression but reconsider your bathing strike sooner rather than later.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Organization is not one of your strong suits and your tidy friends are starting to notice. Try taking a page from one of their books for once – no literally, rip one out. See just how neat they are now!

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Stress eating is the easiest – and tastiest – way to deal with falling behind in class but with midterms looming, it’s time to give In-n-Out a break. You need a little more catch up and a little less ketchup.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’ve been confronted with change and while we know it can be hard to deal with, you might find that it helps you in the long run – especially when your Starbucks order comes to $5.01.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You’re only a couple of months into the semester and budgeting is already a struggle. Try downloading a budgeting app or opening a savings account – yes, that’s right, some people actually save money when they earn it.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

Snakes are slithering and now’s a particularly good time to watch your back. It’s awful to have a friend turn against you… and it’s even worse being attacked by a snake during your Phoenix Zoo internship.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Caught in some drama with a friend? It’s easy to take harsh words personally but give them a break and try to see things from their point of view. We all say things we don’t mean during pumpkin spice season.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You’re a go-getter, Libra, and you know it. Stop waiting for the green light and head where you want to go. Unless you’re crossing the street, in which case we’re definitely on board for the whole waiting thing.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Are you content but not enthralled in your work, Scorpio? It might be a good time to sit down and really think about what you want. You can only sample so many ice cream flavors before the cashier gets pissed.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

The stars are aligning and a relationship is appearing in the clouds. Take the leap, Sag, because you’ve got nothing to lose. We checked your bank account – literally nothing.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

A reoccurring number, a song always on the radio, a face that keeps popping up – you may be missing the signs of an adventure that awaits… or suffering from sleep deprivation. Take a nap and see.