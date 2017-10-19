Totally Real* Horoscopes for October

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Take some advice from the seasons and just let everything “fall” for a while – your worries, your stress, your GPA. It doubles as motivation for this time next semester when you need your grades to “spring!”

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

It’s time to spread your wings and see if you can fly. You’ll never know if you can make that big jump until you take it…unless you’re dressed as a fairy at a Halloween party, in which case those wings definitely won’t cut it.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Money is tight and you might find yourself stretching to come up with a decadent costume for Halloween this year. Might we suggest the over caffeinated and tired college student? You could pull it off at a very cheap cost.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

You’ve been taking the backseat and staying quiet with a friend for a while now. If their actions are truly bugging you, it’s time to speak up and take over the front seat…except if you’re in an Uber. Then you could probably just use the rating system.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s time Gemini’s step up and fight the problematic and bad reputation they have in the astrology community. Spend the month pondering what you can do to improve. Maybe just start by not frowning while you’re reading this?

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Creativity is abuzz within you, Cancer. Take this opportunity to throw some uniqueness in your day-to-day life, whether it’s dressing up as a sexy kitty this Halloween or finally ordering a pumpkin spice lat-wait, what?

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

Find confidence in your actions but learn from their consequences. There’s nothing like rocking that maroon sweater in the 100-degree heat because you thought you saw a cloud this morning.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Lately, your dorm is looking more like a haunted house than a living space. Refocus and find time to catch up on your organization. At least make some room for this year’s supply of post-Halloween discounted candy!

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You’re on the cusp of adulthood and about to finally understand the great injustice plaguing our society: Poor college kids are too old to trick-or-treat but could use the free candy more than ever.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

The truth will set you free, Leo. It’s time to let go of the secret that’s plagued your relationships for months. Come on and admit it out loud: You really like the new Taylor Swift song.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

If a black cat crossing the road is a sign of bad luck, what does a dropped pumpkin spice latte in the middle of a Whole Foods mean? Your guess is as good as ours, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

You normally eat pretty clean but the arrival of pumpkin Reese’s and orange creme Oreo’s has already caused your digestive system some problems. Might we suggest dropping the candy and sticking with the corn?