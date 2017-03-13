Totally Real* Horoscopes for March 9-March 22

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Between studying, clubs and work, you’re spending more time commuting than you are getting work done. It’s time to prioritize so you can get some real stuff done. First on the list— catch up on every season of “Master Chef Junior.”

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Now that midterms are over, you can get back to the basics like using your planner, studying, sleeping, exercising, regularly eating…and showering. You might be better off starting sooner than later on that last one.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

You’re reaching for something. It seems far away but you can’t give up just yet. If you keep trying and keep soldiering on, one day you will be able to change the TV channel telepathically. The stars are rooting for you.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

You’ve planned the path to spring break perfectly — the right amount of groceries, more than enough gas in the truck, the perfect route, the best swimsuit and…oh no! You forgot your shampoo? Let chaos ensue.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You’re feeling awkward about a recent incident but take time to learn from your situation, Gemini. After all, everyone deals with a fender bender once in their life…but not everyone rear ends their boss.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s been months and you’re still skirting around commitment in a current relationship. Take some advice from our friends, the leprechauns, this week and ask yourself, “Is there really a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow?”

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

St. Patrick’s Day is always the worst because you forget to wear green and fall victim to merciless pinching. This year, joke’s on everyone else because you are not forgetting to wear — wait, what day is it again?

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

The search is on. While your friends tackle Mexico and California, you’ve got one adventure in mind: finding Girl Scout cookies. We all know the Thin Mints go first. You better hit the road stat. It’s now or never.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You’ve spent the last two months pretending your 9 a.m. class was a 10 a.m. class. Now you will spend the rest of spring break pretending your midterm grade was a B and not a D. Better luck next time!

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Late nights in the library mean a quick dinner, lots of caffeine and no sleep. When you finally close your eyes to rest, you see ramen and coffee mixing together…hey, that’s not quite a bad idea!

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

You’re eager to get a new start and what better way than to partake in some spring cleaning? Who knows what you might find underneath that pile of clothes you used to call a bed.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

You’re feeling unheard in a relationship and now is the perfect time to come clean about it. You might not want to get too Beyoncé on anybody just yet though… you’ve still got two months left after spring break ends.