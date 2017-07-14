Totally Real* Horoscopes for July

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

There are too many inexperienced cooks in the kitchen and you’ve been waiting to show everyone what you’ve got. Now’s the time, Aquarius! Step up and have your voice heard… and if you have a summer job at a restaurant and this isn’t just metaphorical, all the better.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

It may be summer break, but between vacations, work and summer classes, you’ve hardly had a minute to rest. Put on your favorite pajamas, grab your favorite ice cream and relax in front of your favorite reruns. It’s time to be conventionally lazy, ya overachiever!

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

Your knack for predicting the future has paid off big time in your past gambles, but be careful: No winning streak lasts forever. (This is just a fancy way for us to say don’t spend all your rent money on fidget spinners.)

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Go out of your way to let someone know you care about them – send them a gift, write them a letter, let them use your parents’ Netflix account – it’s all about giving to those in need.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

We get it, Gemini, you have a Hydro Flask. Now come outside and enjoy the world around you. We promise your water will stay cold even when you’re not telling someone about it.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You never know when your next big adventure is going to find you. Judging by your lack of dates, party invites and time spent eating takeout, we think it’s going to be a while. But that’s just our opinion.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

No one has summer spirit like you do. Enjoy these months hiking, swimming, camping and relaxing, but be forewarned: Thou whom does not wear sunscreen may get burned.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Work has been taking over your life, and you’re spending every weekend working overtime. It’s a good thing that you have one job and one job only: staying cool.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

How come vacations stress you out more than your day-to-day life? Throw some cucumber slices over your eyes and prop up your feet. If you’re still thinking about laundry, you’re doing it wrong.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

Road trips make for perfect Instagram and Snapchat photos, but as with any cellular data-sucking occasion, be prepared to pay the consequences. We’re talking your mom, the phone bill and much more yelling than speakerphone can handle.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

You’re not one for making the first move, but someone’s caught your eye through the glass and you can’t resist. Go for it, Sagittarius, you know as well as anyone else how fast cheese Danishes go at Starbucks.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

If you can’t travel abroad this summer, find new ways to explore culture at home. Try some authentic Chinese food, see a foreign film or start planning your dream European excursion. No, listening to “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber doesn’t count.