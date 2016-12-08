Totally Real* Horoscopes for December 8-December 22

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

Your social opportunities are at an all-time high. Don’t be afraid to make new friends and show your affection for someone special. You’ll get that warm fuzzy feeling … and maybe a few extra gifts this time around.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

You’re feeling assertive and powerful this season. Don’t be afraid to play up this side of yourself. Your friends and family who try and drag you to yet another holiday party? They should be afraid…very afraid.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

You went from Thanksgiving to final exams to coming home to holiday shopping. You’ve been in a rush this holiday season and procrastinating on gifts. Hit up the mall sooner than later, however — a flower bouquet from the corner gas station for the third time will only get you so far with mom.

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

Watch your words this holiday season — they can be soothing, informational or relaxing to others during stressful times. Or they can be the opposite. Such as, “GET THE #%$ OUT OF MY WAY; I’M HITTING THAT VICTORIA’S SECRET SALE!”

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The creative juices are flowing and you have all this empty time. Start some projects, get your Pinterest on, but do it quickly! This motivation doesn’t last long and your closet is filled with last year’s half-finished pin-spirations.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Your final exam grades have you second-guessing your major. You’ve got thousands of other talents to capitalize on. Ever thought about a Bachelor’s in Karaoke? Maybe a minor in Jell-O shot making?

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

You want a date for ZooLights and you want it badly. You’re scouring your contact list looking for a winter break bud to get your flirt on, but think twice before you take the plunge. Are zoo animals in the dark worth a date with the kid who used to eat glue?

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

Adulting is hard and you’re feeling the challenge more than ever lately. Take any breaks you can get this season — you might find yourself thankful for things like grandma’s annual gift of underwear and socks this year.

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

You’re feeling energetic, creative, excited and…broke. It’s time to get up and get a move on the winter break job hunt. Whether you’re flipping burgers, scooping ice cream or filing papers, you’re going to have to do something if you want to support next semester’s coffee addiction.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

You’ve reached the end of the semester and you’re more than ready for a break. Let loose, hit some parties and make some new friends. Don’t get too crazy though; you’ve still got to save some energy for that New Year’s shebang.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

The holidays are upon us and you’re not feeling it—the lights, the gifts, the incessant repetition of that Mariah Carey song. It might be time to suck it up and sip an eggnog already; it’s gonna be a long road to Groundhog Day.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

You have your finals in the bag and your flights for home arranged, but one thing stands in your way: $200 to spend in dining hall credits. You’ve a thrifty student and won’t let any of it go to waste. Grab your friends and hit Einstein’s, Subway, Chick-fil-a and Starbucks, and repeat.