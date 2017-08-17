Totally Real* Horoscopes for August

Aquarius

(January 20-February 18)

You find yourself struggling to accept change. It can be hard, but take it one day at a time and turn to your friends for support. They’re all mourning the loss of the on-campus Taco Bell, too.

Pisces

(February 19-March 20)

Your motivation is on fire this month – don’t let the opportunity go to waste. Create a summer photo collage on your dorm wall, start meal prepping or just design Nikes online that you’ll never order. Any mental activity during syllabus week is a good start.

Aries

(March 21-April 21)

It’s all about meeting people and finding your new squad this season. Be careful to consider all aspects of a person before making the jump. Are they loyal, trustworthy and, most importantly, do they have a car?

Taurus

(April 22-May 20)

You’re only as good as your social networking skills. This could be the semester to reinvent yourself. Polished professional on LinkedIn, busy socialite on Instagram or budding political columnist on Facebook — we’re not judging.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The truth will set you free, Gemini. You’ve been biting your lip all summer and now’s the time to let it all out. We’re talking about telling your mom about that lip piercing, but you can take this any number of ways.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Love might be just beyond the hill for you, Cancer, but stay away from hills themselves this month. Sunny weather guarantees any hiking date is sure to end up a sweaty mess.

Leo

(July 23-August 22)

Start the year off with positivity and shower everyone around you with compliments. You’ll feel better, people will feed off your energy and that barista at Starbucks might stop pretending they hear your name wrong every day.

Virgo

(August 23- September 22)

With friends returning to town, clubs starting up and classes beginning, your temptation is to overstuff your calendar. Calm down, Virgo, and make sure to give yourself some time to breathe (and watch Bachelor in Paradise).

Libra

(September 23-October 22)

The stars are coming out; get ready to shine in their light. Whether that’s auditioning for an open mic night or just wearing more glitter when you go out this weekend, you’re gonna glow.

Scorpio

(October 23-November 21)

You’re a creature of habit and this season finds you in an uncomfortable, new atmosphere. Make your apartment feel like your own, eat some comfort food and call your mom before you get grouchy. You’re a Scorpio, not a scorpion, after all.

Sagittarius

(November 22-December 21)

The school year starting is sure to put a damper on adventures, but refocus your energy on routine before it’s too late. Don’t forget the hot mess that was chem lab and graded attendance.

Capricorn

(December 22-January 19)

With change happening all around you, it can be easy to waver and falter this month. Stay true to who you are, Capricorn, and keep wearing your Birkenstocks if that’s what makes you happy.