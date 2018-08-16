The Pros and Cons of Switching Your Major

Picture this: It’s halfway through your second semester. You are sitting in a class you hate, wondering if you made the right choice. Can you really see yourself doing something like this as a career?

You decide then and there that you should switch your major. But should you really?

We talked to Grand Canyon University college advisor, Jillian Jemma, about changing your major and all the things students should take into account before making the big switch.

PROS

Embrace your natural abilities

“I find that sometimes students have an idea of what they should do or are expected to do by family members, but in reality they need to switch a major to embrace their natural abilities. For example, when a student is doing engineering but doing poorly, they may need to switch to something, not easier, but something that comes naturally to them, such as computer science. They may enjoy science and math, but not the aspects of designing.”

Look at the job market

“Another pro is that they have found something that would better suit the job market where they live or where they are going. Not everyone can be a journalist in a small town, but they could have a business degree to work at the local bank.”

CONS

Financial issues

“Sometimes when a student switches majors, they will lose credits which sets the student back at times, sometimes as much as years. If they are using financial aid, then they may lose money or cap out of financial aid. So, when I advise students, I review everything to see how they are impacted financially and academically.”

Changing too late

“It really is an issue because students will take unnecessary classes and create balances for themselves. I’ve had some students switch and they will run out of financial aid with no degree. So, I highly advise against changing if you are in your third or fourth year.”

Before you decide to change your major, take some time to evaluate the pros and cons and talk to your advisor about what might be best for you!

What Is A Minor?

Students often talk about “adding a minor,” but what is a minor really?

To help you figure out what all the minor hype is about, we answer some minor-related FAQs below.

What is it?

A minor is a set of classes that complement or enhance your major. They are NOT a graduation requirement and they are usually only about five classes a piece. If you have enough room in your schedule, you may even be able to earn more than one minor.

Do I need one?

You by no means have to earn a minor in college, but it can be beneficial on applications for jobs or grad school, as it shows you have a variety of interests and can handle an additional workload.

How do I choose one?

When choosing a minor, you can do one of two things. You can either choose a minor that mirrors your major, like a business major and marketing minor, or you can choose something completely different to explore your interests further, like an engineering major and a theater minor. Either way, a minor can improve your resume and give you a chance to specialize in a certain topic or discover more about something you’re passionate about.