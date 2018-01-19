Sweet Treats by Feet: The closest spots for dessert near campus

If there’s one thing people love on Valentine’s Day, it’s sweets. Between boxes of chocolate, bags of candy and heart-shaped cakes, the season brings out plenty of choices. However, with the holiday on a Wednesday this year, you may find your only options are dining hall soft serve or leftover Oreos. You don’t need to look any further than your own two feet, however – Tempe’s ASU campus has a number of dessert options just steps away. Whether you’re looking to surprise someone between classes or treat yourself after a long day, we’ve got you covered.

FOR THE SLIGHTLY SWEET

Urban Boba Tea House

While this tea house, located on Rural next to Even Stevens and Halal Guys, is new to Tempe, it’s slowly getting a reputation as the campus’ ultimate spot for boba. Whether you love authentic boba drinks or hate the sight of something floating in your cup, their menu caters to every taste with milk tea, iced tea, smoothies and frappes.

1015 S. Rural Road #103, Tempe, urbanboba.com, open daily from noon to 9 p.m.

FOR THE BREAKFAST DATE

Crêpes on Campus

This on-campus cart parks on the Memorial Union patio daily, serving up sweet and savory crêpes to students, professors and French dessert enthusiasts alike. The menu includes savory crêpes like Turkey and Swiss and Chicken Florentine, in addition to sweet offerings, which make use of Nutella, s’mores and strawberries.

Outside the Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange Street, ASU campus, Tempe, crepesoncampus.com, open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

FOR THE CUTIE IN YOUR MORNING CLASS

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Nothing goes better with caffeine than more caffeine. Thankfully, the Dutch Bros. Coffee walk-up and drive-thru shack is conveniently located on the edge of campus and open 24/7. While they sell a variety of milkshakes, smoothies and energy drinks, it’s the frozen coffees – available in flavors like white chocolate and caramel mocha – that’ll wake you up and satisfy your sweet cravings.

1037 S. Rural Road, Tempe, dutchbros.com, open 24 hours

FOR THE ADVENTUROUS

The Baked Bear

This Mill Avenue favorite combines freshly baked cookies with a scoop of ice cream to create build-your-own ice cream sandwiches. For those up to the challenge, The Baked Bear even has its own flavor – Bear Batter – a blue-colored, cake batter-flavored ice cream with chunks of fudge and brownie.

420 S. Mill Avenue #106, Tempe, thebakedbear.com, open noon to 10 p.m.

FOR THE COLD-HEARTED

Roll Avenue Ice Cream Rolls

If you’re looking to try something new, look no further than Tempe’s own rolled ice cream parlor on University Drive. This twist on your frozen favorite comes from Thailand but apart from its thin, swirled appearance, it tastes like a regular scoop. Roll Avenue has a number of tasty ways to try this frosty treat with flavors like cookies and crème and s’mores.

940 E. University Drive #104, Tempe, bit.ly/2D2NMD1, open noon to 10 p.m.