STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Get acquainted with and inspired by these upstanding undergrads | Mya Carrizosa

Mya Carrizosa is a sophomore at ASU earning her degree in psychology and economics. She is involved in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Going into college, Carrizosa knew she wanted to join Greek life, and the girls she met from Theta when she was going through recruitment were well-rounded, driven and the kind of people that Carrizosa knew would push her to reach her personal best.

Carrizosa is also a research assistant in the Arizona Twin Project psychology lab. Her involvement is partly because she knows it’s important to get lab experience to be a competitive applicant for grad school, but also because the research truly fascinates her.

What is your favorite part about your school?

My favorite thing about ASU is its size. There are so many students and so many people to meet and learn from. I have never been bored going to school at ASU, and I feel like I have been exposed to such a diverse group of people and perspectives.

If you could only eat one thing for breakfast for the rest of your life, what would it be?

If I could only eat one thing for breakfast for the rest of my life it would be waffles because they are basically pancakes with texture and texture makes everything better. Also, waffles are a pretty plain base to which I could add all different kinds of things to switch up the flavors of my breakfast from day to day.

What’s your favorite book?

My favorite book is Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. I have a quote from that book taped to my mirror that I read every morning.

What annoys you the most?

What annoys me the most is when people take my food.

What is your go-to show for Netflix binge-watching?

My go-to Netflix show is The Office for sure. I have watched it all the way through four times and I always re-watch my favorite episodes when I don’t know what else to watch.

If your life was a book, what would it be called?

If my life was a book, it would be called Finishing Everything 10 Minutes Before Its Due.

What’s No. 1 on your bucket list?

No. 1 on my bucket list is to travel. I’d love to go to Italy and Greece, but also to South America.

What college advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

I would say to embrace your independence, but be aware that you have to be more responsible for yourself. And get in the habit of putting everything on a calendar! That way you stay on top of everything you have to do.

Words by Ally Richmond.