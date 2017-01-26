Sports Calendar January 26-February 8

81ST ANNUAL WASTE MANAGEMENT PHOENIX OPEN

It’s time to tee up — Phoenix Open season is in full swing. “The Greatest Show on Grass” makes its triumphant return to the Tournament Players Club of Scottsdale and welcomes PGA giants like Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka onto the award-winning green. Come for the graceful backswings and stay for talks by professional golfers, a trick shot show and a live soundtrack by big names like Blink 182, Steve Aoki, Toby Keith and Flo Rida during the week-long tournament. Tournament Players Club of Scottsdale, 17020 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, wmphoenix.com, Monday, January 30 through Monday, February 6, times vary, $40-$400.

HEDGEHOG HUSTLE RACE 2

The Mountain Bike Association of Arizona and Slippery Pig Bike Shop present a scenic cycle race that welcomes seasoned cyclists and first-timers alike. If the chance to win some cash (up to $100 for first place) doesn’t motivate you, riding through the desert with the Sierra Estrellas as a backdrop will. Participants have the option of a leisurely 1.6-mile cruise, a moderate 4.7-mile climb or a challenging 9.5-mile journey.

Estrella Mountain Regional Park, 14805 W. Vineyard Avenue, Goodyear, mbaa.net/racing/estrella-hedgehog-hustle, Saturday, January 28, 7:15 a.m., $20-$55.

PHOENIX SUNS VS. DENVER

Though the Suns have had a pretty stormy season, 2017 might provide a change of pace to put them back on top. Last year, the Denver Nuggets defeated Phoenix twice, so hopefully the boys have a few tricks up their sleeve to make a comeback. Win or lose, the first 5,000 fans will receive a complimentary Suns poster provided by Ticketmaster.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, suns.com, Saturday, January 28, 7 p.m., $7-$862.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

If you consider yourself an adrenaline junkie, make sure you don’t miss the ultimate Supercross event when it revs into Phoenix. Expect steep jumps, exciting tricks, pyrotechnics and, of course, a lot of energy. In fact, attendees can stop by any participating Circle K or Fry’s location and swoop a can of Monster Energy and recycle it at the event for free admission to the Monster Energy Pit Party, where fans can meet their favorite riders and see the bikes up close.

University of Phoenix Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, supercrosslive.com/en-US/events/phoenix-az-supercross, Saturday, January 28, 6:30 p.m., $15-$241.

GREAT OATMAN BED RACE

Why make your bed or lie in it when you can race in it instead? Though the extreme sport of bed racing has yet to hit mainstream status, it’s worth the drive to Oatman to experience this legendary, under-the-radar event. Gather a group of four friends and take a road trip to participate in this quirky “sport”—you don’t even have to bring your own bed! Don’t worry if you can’t assemble a crew; the bed races are an equally exciting spectator sport.

Main Street, Oatman, oatmangoldroad.org, 928-768-6222, Saturday, January 28, 1:30 p.m., $50.

WWE: ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Get ready to rumble, Phoenix! The 7th annual Elimination Chamber—a wrestling match that takes place in a giant cage—will be held at Talking Stick Arena for the first time. The pay-per-view match will feature SmackDown standouts such as Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton and AJ Styles. The last time a PPV event took place in Phoenix was 2013’s Royal Rumble. Don’t miss WWE’s triumphant return to the Valley and see who emerges victorious from the chamber, and who get eliminated.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, talkingstickresortarena.com/events/detail/wwe-elimination-chamber, Sunday, February 12, 6 p.m., $35-$375.

ARIZONA IMPACT VS SAN DIEGO SOCKERS PREMIER

Arizona’s indoor soccer team is aptly named. In their fourth year, they’ve made quite an impact and proven that they’re a force to be reckoned with. The Impact will host the San Diego Sockers in the second of four home games. Although the Sockers currently hold the record for the longest winning streak in the history of professional indoor soccer, the Impact might give them a run for their money. The Impact climbed to the No. 2 spot in the Southwest last season, and they show no signs of stopping.

Arizona Sports Complex, 3555 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale, arizonaimpact.com, Saturday, January 28, 7 p.m., $5-$10

SUNRISE TAI CHI AT THE GARDEN

Though rolling out of bed on a Tuesday morning to practice an ancient Chinese martial art may seem like the last thing you want to do, but tai chi is a great way to work out your body and your mind. Tai chi is traditionally practiced in a garden, so naturally, the Desert Botanical Garden is a perfect setting for the sport.

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, dbg.org, 480.481.8146, Tuesdays, 8:15-9:15 a.m., $14-$18.