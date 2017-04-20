Sports Calendar April 20-May 3

Bubble Run

Welcome to the only running event that celebrates bursting someone’s bubble. The Bubble Run brings participants through 3.1 miles of big bubbles and brightly colored foam. You can opt to run, walk, dance, twirl and frolic, but, according to the rules, feeling like a kid is an absolute must.

Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, 623.882.3120, bubblerun.com, Saturday, April 22, 8 a.m., $20-$50.

JDRF One Walk

Valley residents and visitors will join together to raise funds and awareness for type 1 diabetes at the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) One Walk. Participants will walk a 5K (approximately 3 miles) to benefit the local JDRF chapter.

Sloan Park, 2330 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, http://dsw.jdrf.org/, Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m., donations accepted.

WWE Present NXT Live!

WWE NXT features the up-and-coming generation of superstar wrestlers battling to prove they belong in the WWE.

Comerica Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, 800.745.3000, ticketmaster.com, Thursday, May 4, 7:30 p.m., $16-$231.

Kentucky Derby Party

Celebrate in style with Arizona’s only Kentucky Derby party, during which guests can watch, wager and win with live local horses. Don’t forget the hats, glasses and a flair for over-the-top fashion. Bring your appetites because buffets will provide the eats.

Turf Paradise, 1501 W. Bell Road, Phoenix, 602.942.1101, turfparadise.com, Saturday, May 6, 7:15 a.m., $5-$180.

Wanderlust 108

The “1″ in 108 stands for unity, the “0” for wholeness and the “8” (a sideways infinity symbol) represents infinite love. The day-long celebration features a triathlon with a 5K run, then an outdoor yoga class and, finally, guided meditation. Still not done? Tackle hooping or acroyoga afterward. Music, organic food and craft and several “Om”s are sure to fill the air.

Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 480.270.5000, wanderlust.com, Sunday, May 7, 7:30 a.m., $21-$49.08.