Scenes from the Southwest: Jared & The Mill rep the Valley on new EP

Jared Kolesar is proud of Jared & The Mill’s new EP “Orme Dugas.”

It’s not just that the songs are strong, or the band clicked. Kolesar sees “Orme Dugas” as the ultimate tribute to the Southwest.

“I think this time around we proved to ourselves that we could develop a sound that is very true to where we come from,” says Kolesar, who grew up in Scottsdale.

“One thing I really wanted to express was a Southwest sound that hasn’t been explored thoroughly in contemporary music.”

Kolesar and his band—Michael Carter (banjo), Larry Gast III (guitar), Chuck Morris III (bass), Josh Morin (drums) and Gabe Hall-Rodrigues (accordion/keyboard)—will celebrate the release of “Orme Dugas” with party and concert at Livewire in Scottsdale on Saturday, September 17.

“We really feel strongly that this is a representation of Arizona as we know it,” he says. “I can’t dictate how other people perceive Arizona. They might see it as a hip-hop or metal album. This is a sonic representation of where we are from a place that we really love.”

Produced, mixed and engineered by Grammy winner Ryan Hewitt (Tom Petty, Dixie Chicks, The Avett Brothers) at House of Blues Studios in Nashville, “Orme Dugas” is named after an exit outside of the Valley that encompasses the beauty and peaceful setting a band yearns for.

“It’s off the I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff,” he says. We love that drive and it’s one of our favorite camping spots. We always do our best on the return trip home to go that way. It’s a nice, therapeutic introduction back to Arizona, starting with the high pines through high desert and then the Valley. It’s a great return trip home.”

The songs on “Orme Dugas” are just as varied as the Southwest. The lead track is “Keep Me Going” a country-hooked-powerhouse about the hopeful but hesitant feeling one has when starting a new relationship. The Western-tinged song “Lost Scared & Tired” details the struggles and sacrifice of touring life, while the pedal steel-driven “Still Alone” captures the apprehension of going through a breakup while on the road.

“The Gin Blossoms and Jimmy Eat World were explosive pre-indie takeover,” Kolesar says. “A lot of people have told us what we believe: We’re a true sonic representation of Arizona and the Southwest. We have the influence of mariachi, we have aspects of American country and the post-folk movement that’s all over the nation.

“We take all of this and all of those different cultural ingredients in the same way that Arizona does. We’re proud as heck of this record.”

Kolesar explains that Jared & The Mill have a natural chemistry that dates back to before elementary school.

“Me and the banjo player have been best friends since the seventh grade,” he says. “Same with Larry and Josh. There are these two duos in the band. Larry and Chuck have known each other since they were babies because their dads play music.

“It’s very much like a brotherhood. We’re very close to one another. It’s almost like we’re friends before we’re a band.”

That made it easy for Kolesar to loosen the songwriting reins, as Carter and Gast contributed as well.

“The artist in me loves to write songs and know that the songs we’re playing are internal thoughts I’ve had and something I’ve had really close to me,” he says. “I acknowledge that my bandmates also have the same desires. It wasn’t that difficult to give up. They’re good friends of mine.

“We’ve always had the same lineup. It’s always made too much sense for us to play music together.”

The EP reflects a common vision between the musicians.

“This EP is the truest form of us,” Kolesar says. “We’re a group of rascals who grew up in a borderland that mixes several prominent cultures that all equate to the Wild West. We love deeply and fully and are old enough to have regrets. This record reflects that.”

Jared & The Mill, Livewire, 7320 E. Indian Plaza, Scottsdale, 480.970.6980, livewireaz.com, jaredandthemill.com, 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17, $17-$20.