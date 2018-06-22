Raye Zaragoza Hopes to Inspire Change and Action With Her New Song ‘American Dream’

Award winning singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza recently released the music video for her new song “American Dream.” The video was inspired by the destruction of Donald Trump’s election, the lack of mainstream media for Standing Rock and Zaragoza’s own life as a multi-cultural youth.

“There were a lot of moments that inspired me to write American Dream. But a scene that comes to mind most of all was sitting every night in front of the TV with my dad during the 2016 presidential election with horror in our eyes,” says Zaragoza. “We both couldn’t believe the things our now president was saying on television. It was appalling. I think the election really caused me to reflect on my entire life and come to terms with how much injustice I’ve seen, and racism my family has dealt with our whole lives. I think it really made everything bubble to the top for me which caused me to write this song.”

Zaragoza has always been musically inclined.

“I’ve been singing my whole life. I started playing guitar in seventh grade to impress a boy in my class who played guitar – but I started writing songs and playing as a singer-songwriter about six years ago,” she says.

She has been deemed as a voice for young women from a multicultural background. Her past anthem “In the River” was awarded No.2 “Protest Song by a Person of Color” by Paste Magazine.

“I write a lot of songs about social issues, but that is ultimately because being a woman of color in America makes it so social issues are things you deal with and see every day of your life,” she says. “I write about my existence in the world around me, and often times that existence has been laced with injustice.”

“I hope to comfort, heal and inspire action. I hope to contribute to the soundtrack of a changing world and a more tolerant American culture.”

Catch Raye Zaragoza at the Musical Instrument Museum this Sunday.

Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, Sunday, June 24, 7 p.m., $28.50-$33.50.