Ramen Knowledge: 5 ways to make every college student’s go-to meal (kind of) gourmet

We’re not sure what’s more irksome: the ubiquitous stereotype that college students live solely off Top Ramen or the fact that when we stop and think about it, we have to admit that the stereotype is actually pretty accurate.

We know that old habits die hard, and student budgets and schedules leave little time (or scratch) to give up the ramen routine just yet. Instead of biting the bullet and actually learning how to cook a respectable meal for ourselves, it’s time to embark on a culinary crusade to step up our ramen game from cliche to gourmet.

RAMEN PIZZA

In college, we’re all about foods that are reliably cheap, quick and devoid of all nutrients. So if it’s one thing we love more than ramen, it’s pizza. Why not combine the two for the ultimate innovative snack?

Here’s the rub: heat up a pan (we recommend cast-iron — someone nearby is bound to have one!) and drizzle some olive oil and enough ramen packets to cover the bottom of the pan. Then, press them down in an even layer to create a handy “crust.” Sprinkle a layer of grated mozzarella on top of your base and cover the concoction with tomato sauce and toppings of your choice. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and bake the pizza in the pan for 20 minutes. Once the Frankenstein-esque food emerges from its chrysalis, it will resemble a normal pizza with a crunchy, delicious twist.

RAMEN MAC N CHEESE

There are very few things that can’t be improved with cheese — the cure-all of the culinary world. Therefore, combining cheese with ramen noodles makes for the quintessential college comfort food.

All you need is a few packets of ramen (ditch the seasoning), a tablespoon of butter and flour, 1 1/2 cups of milk, 2 cups of shredded cheese and a dash of salt. Boil the noodles for about a minute, drain and toss in a little oil. Heat the butter in a large sauce pan and add the flour to make a roux for the ramen. Cook for about a minute before pouring in the milk. Cook the butter, flour and milk until thick, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat and add the cheese and salt to taste. Cook until the cheese is melted, mix in the noodles and dig in!

“FANCY” RAMEN

Upgrade ramen from bland to bougie with just an egg, a small, sliced green onion, some sesame seeds and Sriracha.*

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat, melt some butter and crack the egg in the pan, sprinkling salt and pepper to taste. Cook for about 30 seconds or until the white sets fully and the yolk is still runny. Cook the noodles like normal, but only use half of the seasoning. Pour the noodles into a serving bowl and top with the fried egg, green onion, sesame seeds, and Sriracha and presto, you’ve turned a poor man’s meal into a fancy feast.

RAMEN GRILLED CHEESE

Our motto when it comes to munchies is, “When in doubt, stick it between two slices of bread.”

It’s never failed us.

Here’s what you need for the ultimate “ramwich”: 2 slices of bread, a pack of ramen, four slices of cheese and some non-stick spray or butter. You can also choose to make it a double-decker ‘wich or step it up with some tomatoes, lettuce or onions.

Here’s what you do: bring 1 and ¼ cups of water to a boil and add the ramen packet; this is less water than the directions call for, but it helps the seasoning soak into the ramen to maximize the flavor. Stir in the noodles and cook for about five minutes. Drain and set aside. Layer each side of bread with two slices of cheese, add the noodles and close the sandwich. Liberally coat a skillet with cooking spray and cook until golden-brown, melting, crispy and delicious.

BREAKFAST RAMEN

The best part about ramen? There are no rules; if you want to eat it for breakfast, lunch and dinner, we won’t judge.

Place an egg in a medium pot with three cups of water and boil on medium heat for about six minutes. Place in cold water, peel and set aside until you’re ready to stick it in your soup. Cook some bacon in a skillet over medium heat for about five minutes or until crisp. Drain on a paper towel and put it next to the egg. Cook the noodles and flavor packet for about five minutes.

Cut the egg in half and gently place it and the bacon on top of the noodles. Add chili paste, tomatoes, potatoes or your favorite hot sauce for extra zest.

*What kind of college student are you if you don’t have a bottle of Sriracha in your cabinet? Bonus points if you keep the coveted delight in your room/hide it/label it so your roommate doesn’t steal it. We digress — any bowl of standard soup can be made a million times better with a few generous squeezes of this spicy slice-of-heaven in a bottle. Also, we should probably tell you that it wouldn’t hurt to make your mom proud and eat your vegetables — throw in some mushrooms, cabbage, bok choy or broccoli. It also wouldn’t hurt to call your mom and report on your Top Ramen prowess.