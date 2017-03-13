Potluck of the Irish: 5 Recipes for the Ultimate St. Paddy’s Day Feast

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t all about sporting green and getting sloshed. In fact, the Irish religious holiday was appointed an official feast day in the 17th century, so you might as well grub, right? Here are five innovative and irresistible recipes that put a twist on traditional Irish fare. But don’t worry — each dish still pairs perfectly with a tall pint of Guinness.

GREEN EGGS & HAM

What you’ll need:

2 tablespoons butter

4 eggs

Salt and pepper

Blue food coloring

1/4 cup (about 8 oz.) minced ham

What to do:

1.Break the eggs into a medium-size bowl. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and 2 to 3 drops of the food coloring (the yellow egg yolk will combine with the blue dye to create the desired green color). Whisk the eggs until completely mixed together.

2. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add the ham and cook until golden brown (about 3 minutes). Stir with a wooden spoon to keep from sticking. Pour eggs on top of ham. Don’t stir until the eggs have started to set (about 2 minutes). Use a spatula to fold the cooked eggs over while they cook. Chop up the eggs with the tip of the spatula and serve.

IRISH NACHOS

What you’ll need:

1 1/2 lbs. russet potatoes (cleaned, and sliced 1/4 inch thick)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves (crushed)

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves (crushed)

Salt and pepper

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

5 slices uncured bacon (cooked and chopped)

Greek yogurt or sour cream

Toppings of choice such as pico de gallo, salsa, diced tomatoes or guacamole

2 minced green onions

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves

What to do:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Wash and dry potatoes (leave skin on), slice into 1/4 inch rounds and place in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil, rosemary, and thyme over potatoes. Stir thoroughly to combine.

2. Place potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake for 40 minutes, turning over half way.

3. Remove from baking sheet and transfer to a skillet or pan. Sprinkle with cheese and bacon and return to oven until cheese is melted (about 4 minutes). Sprinkle with green onions and cilantro, and cover in sour cream or Greek yogurt and toppings of choice.

CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE SLIDERS

What you’ll need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 head cabbage, cut into small wedges

1 bottle Guinness (or other beer)

8 ciabatta or potato rolls

1 jar Dijon mustard

1 lb. corned beef

What to do:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. As it heats, place a skillet on medium-high heat. Add olive oil and sear the cabbage wedges on both sides (about 1 minute each).

2. Place a cooling rack on top of a baking sheet. Put cabbage wedges on the cooling rack, then pour the beer through the holes of the cooling rack so it fills the bottom of the baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the oven and cook cabbage for about 20 minutes, or until the edges have browned.

3. Slice rolls in half, spread mustard on one side and top with slices of corned beef and cabbage.

SOUTHWEST SHEPHERD’S PIE WITH MASHED CAULIFLOWER & BACON

What you’ll need:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 small red pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon jalapeño, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. ground turkey

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, drained

1/2 corn kernels, fresh, frozen, or canned

1 (20 oz.) bag frozen mashed cauliflower cheddar & bacon

2 green onions, sliced, greens and whites separated

What to do:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook onion and red pepper until slightly softened (about 5 minutes). Add jalapeño and garlic and cook for 2 more minutes.

2. Add ground turkey and sauté for 6 to 8 minutes, seasoning with salt, pepper, and chili powder. Stir in tomatoes and corn and let simmer until liquid is slightly reduced (about 5 minutes).

3. In a large bowl, mix cooked mashed cauliflower with white parts of the green onion. Spread cauliflower mash over turkey mixture and smooth top. Bake until mashed cauliflower begins to turn golden (about 20 minutes). Garnish with green onions.

TRIPLE MASH WITH HORSERADISH BREAD CRUMBS

What you’ll need:

1 3/4 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

4 medium parsnips (about 1 1/4 pounds), peeled and cubed

2 1/2 cups cubed peeled rutabaga

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup butter, divided

1 cup soft bread crumbs

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 cup whole milk

1/4 teaspoon pepper

What to do:

1. Place potatoes, parsnips, rutabaga and salt in a large pot. Pour enough water to cover vegetables and bring to a boil. Cook uncovered until tender (about 20 minutes).

2. Heat 1/4 cup butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs, cook and stir until toasted (about 5 minutes). Stir in horseradish and remove from heat.

3. Drain vegetables and return to pot. Mash vegetables over low heat, gradually adding in milk, pepper and remaining butter. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with bread crumbs.