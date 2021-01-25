By Annika Tomlin

An average human produces between 1 to 2 liters of saliva each day.

In 1783, the first hot air balloon was launched carrying a sheep, duck and rooster.

Scottish has over 400 words that refer to snow.

People spend about 38 days of their life brushing their teeth.

Sloths can hold their breath underwater for up to 40 minutes.

A person adds 37 million bacteria to a room every hour.

The insect population of the world is 1 billion times more than the human population.

There are 293 ways to make change for a dollar.

At 200 million copies, the IKEA catalog is the world’s most widely printed book.