Stephen Clarke holds the record for the world’s fastest pumpkin carving time at 16.47 seconds.

2020 will be the first Halloween to have a full moon in 19 years. The next one won’t occur until 2039.

On average Americans spend $86.27 on Halloween every year.

People born between September and November are more likely to live to be 100 years old.

Teens over 16 can face up to a $200 fine if they go trick-or-treating in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada.

The 1978 blockbuster movie “Halloween” was filmed in only 21 days.

Americans could fill six Titanics with the amount of candy they eat during Halloween week.

Using Silly String in Hollywood between midnight on October 31 to noon November 1 could result in a $1,000 fine.

Illinois harvests three to five times as many pumpkin acres as any other top pumpkin-producing states. CT