Octavio Serrano • COLLEGE TIMES

Black History Month began in 1926.

It became a month-long celebration in 1976.

The NAACP was spurred by growing racial violence in the early 20th century, specially by 1908 race riots in Springfield, Illinois.

On February 12, 2009, the NAACP marked its 100th anniversary.

Jack Johnson held the World Heavyweight Champion boxing title from 1908 to 1915.

In 1940, Hattie McDaniel of “Gone with the Wind” was the first African-American performer to win an Academy Award.