Music Calendar April 20-May 3

APRIL 20

Anthrax w/ Killswitch Engage

Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$200

ASU Concert Jazz Band & Combos

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15

Blossoms

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Dandy Brown

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dreamcar

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out

Nicolas Jaar

Livewire, 8 p.m., $23

Scottsdale Musical Theater Company

Tempe Center for the Arts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., $28-$34

Suzy Bogguss

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

Trap Them

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $13-$15

APRIL 21

Bob Ravenscroft Inner Journeys Trio

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15

Clint Black

Wild Horse Pass, 8 p.m., $40-$100

Eric Sardinas

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $12

Jenny and the Mexicats

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$45.50

Mastodon w/ Eagles of Death Metal

Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $38.50

The Phenomenauts

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Ryan Sims Band

Wasted Grain, 10 p.m., free

Say Anything w/ Bayside

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $21-$31

APRIL 22

The 1975

Mesa Amphitheatre, 6 p.m., $42

Bill Charlap Trio

Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $40

The Crystal Method

Monarch Theatre, 9 p.m., $20-$40

John Primer w/ Bob Corritore

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10-$14

Katie Thiroux & Ken Peplowski

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40

Kool Keith

Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $15-$20

The Mavericks

The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30

Ryan Sims Band

Isabel’s Amor, 9 p.m., free

Tech N9ne

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$60

Todd Terry

Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $15-$20

The Unlikely Candidates

Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $13-$15

APRIL 23

Ab-Soul

Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $22.50-$70

Afro-Cuban All Stars

Musical Instrument Museum, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $38.50-$48.50

Anilyst w/ Slo Pain

Club Red – West, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Ariana Savalas

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10-$14

Ghost Bath

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $12

Kansas

Chandler Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $48-$68

Lightning Cloud

Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12

Little Dragon

Livewire, 7 p.m., $29.75

The Mavericks

The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30

Tacocat

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

Two Door Cinema Club

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$42.50

APRIL 24

Breaking Benjamin

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $39-$59

CJ Ramone

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $13-$15

Gregory Alan Isakov

Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $24-$33

APRIL 25

Tomorrows Bad Seeds

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $15-$18

Willie Nelson & Family

Celebrity Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $71-$131

APRIL 26

HAPA

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$48.50

Jungle Exotica Hipster’s Extravaganza!

Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5

Orgone w/ Monophonics

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $15-$18

Pile

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Sallie Ford

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

State Champs

The Pressroom, 6 p.m., $19.99

APRIL 27

Colton Avery

Rhythm Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$13

Intronaut

Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $15-$17

Lil Peep

Club Red, 7 p.m., $17-$20

The Slackers

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17-$20

APRIL 28

Blaq Peso

Underground, 6 p.m., $11

Music Under the Stars

Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., free

San Fermin

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $15-$65

The Sugar Thieves

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

APRIL 29

Cherish the Ladies

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$58.50

Cold Shott & the Hurricane Horns

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

East Valley Millennial Choirs & Orchestras

Mesa Arts Center, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $18-$39

Gritty City Stringfest

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Guild

Rebel Lounge, 11 p.m., free

Kings of Leon w/ Deerhunter

Ak-Chin Pavilion, 7 p.m., $22.25-$225

Rally for Riley Benefit Show

Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., $5

Rush Club 11

Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $25-$85

Son Volt w/ Justin Townes Earle

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45

Travis Tritt w/ William Michael Morgan

Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $45-$55

Veterans Benefit

Rhythm Room, 1 p.m., $15

APRIL 30

Afton Showcase

Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14

Boondox

Club Red, 6 p.m., $25

Brant Bjork

Club Red, 6 p.m., $15-$18

The Garden

Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $14-$16

James McCartney

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$20

Jamey Johnson

Marquee Theatre, $35-$39.50

Kevin Sharp

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Missio w/ 888, Coast Modern

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18

Rhiannon Giddens

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$63.50

Salt River Brass

Mesa Arts Center, 3 p.m., $15-$24

SpawnBreezie

Livewire, 7 p.m., $12-$25

MAY 1

Lizz Wright

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$63.50

Sorority Noise

Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $14-$16

The Walters w/ Summer Salt, Pro Teens

Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $8

MAY 2

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Livewire, 6 p.m., $25.50

A-Plus

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $6-$10

BobaFlex

RockBar, 6 p.m., $15

New Found Glory

Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $24-$28

The Obsessed

Club Red, 6 p.m., $14-$16

Tape Heads

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

The Weeknd

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., sold out

Zakir Hussain w/ Rahul Sharma

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$68.50

MAY 3

Bleached

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$14

Gruesome

Club Red, 6 p.m., $13-$15

MAY 4

A Concert to Benefit Trivium School of Music Summer Camp for Kids

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $7-$10

Dengue Fever w/ Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15

Devil to Pay

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Evan Shinners

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$38.50

Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good w/ The Runner-Up, Gene Pool

Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $8

Kane Brown

Livewire, 7 p.m., sold out

Phoenix College Combos & Big Band

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15

Traitors w/ Distinguisher

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15

Whitherward w/ Jay Allan, Cameron Degurski, The Waters

Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10

Zac Brown Band

Gila River Arena, 7 p.m., $44.75-$235