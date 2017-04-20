Music Calendar April 20-May 3

APRIL 20
Anthrax w/ Killswitch Engage
Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $30-$200
ASU Concert Jazz Band & Combos
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15
Blossoms
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Dandy Brown
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Dreamcar
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., sold out
Nicolas Jaar
Livewire, 8 p.m., $23
Scottsdale Musical Theater Company
Tempe Center for the Arts, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., $28-$34
Suzy Bogguss
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $38.50-$48.50
Trap Them
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $13-$15
APRIL 21
Bob Ravenscroft Inner Journeys Trio
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $8-$15
Clint Black
Wild Horse Pass, 8 p.m., $40-$100
Eric Sardinas
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $12
Jenny and the Mexicats
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $33.50-$45.50
Mastodon w/ Eagles of Death Metal
Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $38.50
The Phenomenauts
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Ryan Sims Band
Wasted Grain, 10 p.m., free
Say Anything w/ Bayside
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $21-$31
APRIL 22
The 1975
Mesa Amphitheatre, 6 p.m., $42
Bill Charlap Trio
Tempe Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $40
The Crystal Method
Monarch Theatre, 9 p.m., $20-$40
John Primer w/ Bob Corritore
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10-$14
Katie Thiroux & Ken Peplowski
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40
Kool Keith
Rebel Lounge, 9 p.m., $15-$20
The Mavericks
The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30
Ryan Sims Band
Isabel’s Amor, 9 p.m., free
Tech N9ne
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$60
Todd Terry
Monarch Theatre, 10 p.m., $15-$20
The Unlikely Candidates
Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $13-$15
APRIL 23
Ab-Soul
Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $22.50-$70
Afro-Cuban All Stars
Musical Instrument Museum, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., $38.50-$48.50
Anilyst w/ Slo Pain
Club Red – West, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Ariana Savalas
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10-$14
Ghost Bath
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., $12
Kansas
Chandler Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., $48-$68
Lightning Cloud
Rebel Lounge, 7 p.m., $10-$12
Little Dragon
Livewire, 7 p.m., $29.75
The Mavericks
The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $30
Tacocat
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
Two Door Cinema Club
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $27.50-$42.50
APRIL 24
Breaking Benjamin
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $39-$59
CJ Ramone
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $13-$15
Gregory Alan Isakov
Rialto Theatre, 8 p.m., $24-$33
APRIL 25
Tomorrows Bad Seeds
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Willie Nelson & Family
Celebrity Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $71-$131
APRIL 26
HAPA
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $43.50-$48.50
Jungle Exotica Hipster’s Extravaganza!
Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $5
Orgone w/ Monophonics
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Pile
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Sallie Ford
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
State Champs
The Pressroom, 6 p.m., $19.99
APRIL 27
Colton Avery
Rhythm Room, 7:30 p.m., $10-$13
Intronaut
Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $15-$17
Lil Peep
Club Red, 7 p.m., $17-$20
The Slackers
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $17-$20
APRIL 28
Blaq Peso
Underground, 6 p.m., $11
Music Under the Stars
Tempe Center for the Arts, 7 p.m., free
San Fermin
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $15-$65
The Sugar Thieves
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
APRIL 29
Cherish the Ladies
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$58.50
Cold Shott & the Hurricane Horns
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
East Valley Millennial Choirs & Orchestras
Mesa Arts Center, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., $18-$39
Gritty City Stringfest
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Guild
Rebel Lounge, 11 p.m., free
Kings of Leon w/ Deerhunter
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 7 p.m., $22.25-$225
Rally for Riley Benefit Show
Yucca Tap Room, 7 p.m., $5
Rush Club 11
Marquee Theatre, 7 p.m., $25-$85
Son Volt w/ Justin Townes Earle
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $29.50-$45
Travis Tritt w/ William Michael Morgan
Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $45-$55
Veterans Benefit
Rhythm Room, 1 p.m., $15
APRIL 30
Afton Showcase
Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14
Boondox
Club Red, 6 p.m., $25
Brant Bjork
Club Red, 6 p.m., $15-$18
The Garden
Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $14-$16
James McCartney
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Jamey Johnson
Marquee Theatre, $35-$39.50
Kevin Sharp
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Missio w/ 888, Coast Modern
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Rhiannon Giddens
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$63.50
Salt River Brass
Mesa Arts Center, 3 p.m., $15-$24
SpawnBreezie
Livewire, 7 p.m., $12-$25
MAY 1
Lizz Wright
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$63.50
Sorority Noise
Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $14-$16
The Walters w/ Summer Salt, Pro Teens
Trunk Space, 7:30 p.m., $8
MAY 2
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
Livewire, 6 p.m., $25.50
A-Plus
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $6-$10
BobaFlex
RockBar, 6 p.m., $15
New Found Glory
Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $24-$28
The Obsessed
Club Red, 6 p.m., $14-$16
Tape Heads
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
The Weeknd
Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., sold out
Zakir Hussain w/ Rahul Sharma
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $48.50-$68.50
MAY 3
Bleached
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$14
Gruesome
Club Red, 6 p.m., $13-$15
MAY 4
A Concert to Benefit Trivium School of Music Summer Camp for Kids
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $7-$10
Dengue Fever w/ Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $15
Devil to Pay
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Evan Shinners
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $31.50-$38.50
Jay Allan & The Uncommon Good w/ The Runner-Up, Gene Pool
Last Exit Live, 8 p.m., $8
Kane Brown
Livewire, 7 p.m., sold out
Phoenix College Combos & Big Band
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15
Traitors w/ Distinguisher
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$15
Whitherward w/ Jay Allan, Cameron Degurski, The Waters
Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $10
Zac Brown Band
Gila River Arena, 7 p.m., $44.75-$235