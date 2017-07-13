July Music Calendar

JULY 13

Catherine Russell

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $32-$42

CloZee

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15

Laurie Morvan Band

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10

Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Mutoid Man

Rebel Lounge, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18

Salem’s Bend w/ White Light Cemetery

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JULY 14

Anthony Hamilton

Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $41-$61

Erik Nakamoto

The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15

First or Last

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Joshua Radin & Rachael Yamagata

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $30-$44

Judy Collins

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $60-$70

Luxxe

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $15

Naughty Professor

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $7-$10

People Who Could Fly

Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Ryan Caraveo

Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$20

JULY 15

Azizi Gibson

Club Red, 7 p.m., $20-$23

Big Business

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14

Judy Collins

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $60-$70

PopTop

Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free

Shawn Mendes w/Charlie Puth

Gila River Arena, 7:30 p.m., $14.75-$227

The Sugar Thieves

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Tower of Power

The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $40-$55

Trapfest Phoenix 2017

Pressroom, 8 p.m., $45-$250

Westfield Massacre

RockBar, 6 p.m., $12-$15

JULY 16

Beth Lederman

The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8

Dirty Heads

Mesa Amphitheatre, 5:45 p.m., $30

Goo Goo Dolls w/Phillip Phillips

Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $48.50-$500

Honest Mollusk

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

JJ Thames

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12

<PIG> w/ Julien-K, Ghostfeeder

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25

P.O.D.

Marquee Theatre, 6:15 p.m., $25

Simply Presents: Healthy & Hydrated

Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $3-$5

Tana Mongeau

Club Red – East, 6 p.m., $30-$190

Trey Odum

Yucca Tap Room, 1 p.m., free

JULY 17

As We Are

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

Daryl Hall & John Oates w/ Tears For Fears

Gila River Arena, 7 p.m., $30.25-$399

Palm

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12

The Sword

Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $20-$23

Whiskerman

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8-$10

JULY 18

Arsonists Get All the Girls w/ I Set My Friends on Fire, Kingdom of Giants

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14

Earth, Wind & Fire w/Chic featuring Nile Rodgers

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $64.75-$520.25

The Flusters

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Gina Sicilia

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Logic w/ Joey Bada$$

Mesa Amphitheatre, 6:30 p.m., $49.50

Sun Dried Vibes

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Third Eye Blind

Comerica Theatre, 7 p.m., $49.95-$1,500

Thou w/ Cloud Rat

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $13-$15

JULY 19

Beach Fossils

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $16-$18

Chris Isaak

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $60-$90

Digitour: Goodtimes

Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $25

Jimmy Thackery

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15

Las Piñas

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Sapien

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Uncle Lucius

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$14

JULY 20

Afton Showcase

Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14

Blackberry Smoke

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$50

Feufollet

Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $25-$32

Shakewell w/ Ramirez, Germ

Club Red, 7 p.m., $20-$40

JULY 21

Jonny Lang

Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $38-$68

Flotsam and Jetsam

Club Red, 6 p.m., $18-$20

Guitar Shorty

Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15

Playboi Carti

Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $35

The Sink or Swim

Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

Spose

Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$17

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Gila River Arena, 7:30 p.m., $64.75-$528

The Turtles

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $43-$75

Zealyn w/ Amy Guess

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10

JULY 22

Birdtalker

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15

The Bonafide Band

Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free

I Love the ’90s

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $45-$325.25

Mad Dog & The 20/20’s

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Puscie Jones Revue

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10

Rozwell Kid

Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14

Sabrina Carpenter

Comerica Theatre, 7 p.m., $119-$225

Wyves w/ Vista Kicks, Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Mind Upside

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10-$15

The Yellow Payges

Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $8

JULY 23

Dave Henning

The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8

Divided Heaven

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dom Dolla

Maya Day + Nightclub, 12 p.m., $0-$10

Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers

Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free

Khalid

Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out

Nicolas Jaar

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$30

Post Animal

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Valley Queen

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10

JULY 24

Delta Rae

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $32-$38

Levi Platero

Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $12-$15

JULY 25

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$245

Sydney Sprague

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

True Flavor Blues

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $7

UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey

Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$60

JULY 26

AJR

Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $16-$64

Leopold and His Fiction

Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12

Lucky Devils

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free

Michelle Branch

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $30-$125

The New Schematics

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Quantum Split

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Reckless Kelly

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $35-$40

JULY 27

All Get Out

Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12

The Ghoulies

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

RJ

Pub Rock Live, 9 p.m., $15-$20

Wes Williams Band

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12

JULY 28

Cold Shott & The Hurricane Horns

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8

Croatia Squad

Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $0-$10

Dry River Yacht Club

Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free

Dwight Yoakam

Celebrity Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $46-$195

The Life and Times

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12

Pharoah Sanders Quartet

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $30-$45

JULY 29

Arise Roots w/ Dubbest

Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12

The Bonafide Band

Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free

Emery

Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $10-$30

Froth

Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14

Jeff Rosenstock

Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $15

Paralysis w/ Xenophile

Yucca Tap Room, 6 p.m., free

Sugaray Rayford Band

Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $12-$15

JULY 30

The Bonafide Band

Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free

Ioannis Goudelis

The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8

Mason

Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Matoma

Maya Day + Nightclub, 12 p.m., $15

The Whistles & The Bells

Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8-$10

JULY 31

Amadou and Mariam

Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $45-$60

A-Wa

Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $23-$30

Unsane

Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15