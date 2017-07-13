July Music Calendar

JULY 13
Catherine Russell
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $32-$42
CloZee
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Laurie Morvan Band
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10
Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Mutoid Man
Rebel Lounge, 9:30 p.m., $15-$18
Salem’s Bend w/ White Light Cemetery
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
JULY 14
Anthony Hamilton
Celebrity Theatre, 8:30 p.m., $41-$61
Erik Nakamoto
The Nash, 7:30 p.m., $5-$15
First or Last
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Joshua Radin & Rachael Yamagata
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $30-$44
Judy Collins
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $60-$70
Luxxe
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $15
Naughty Professor
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $7-$10
People Who Could Fly
Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Ryan Caraveo
Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$20
JULY 15
Azizi Gibson
Club Red, 7 p.m., $20-$23
Big Business
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14
Judy Collins
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $60-$70
PopTop
Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free
Shawn Mendes w/Charlie Puth
Gila River Arena, 7:30 p.m., $14.75-$227
The Sugar Thieves
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Tower of Power
The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, 8 p.m., $40-$55
Trapfest Phoenix 2017
Pressroom, 8 p.m., $45-$250
Westfield Massacre
RockBar, 6 p.m., $12-$15
JULY 16
Beth Lederman
The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8
Dirty Heads
Mesa Amphitheatre, 5:45 p.m., $30
Goo Goo Dolls w/Phillip Phillips
Comerica Theatre, 8 p.m., $48.50-$500
Honest Mollusk
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
JJ Thames
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12
<PIG> w/ Julien-K, Ghostfeeder
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25
P.O.D.
Marquee Theatre, 6:15 p.m., $25
Simply Presents: Healthy & Hydrated
Valley Bar, 7 p.m., $3-$5
Tana Mongeau
Club Red – East, 6 p.m., $30-$190
Trey Odum
Yucca Tap Room, 1 p.m., free
JULY 17
As We Are
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10
Daryl Hall & John Oates w/ Tears For Fears
Gila River Arena, 7 p.m., $30.25-$399
Palm
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12
The Sword
Crescent Ballroom, 8:30 p.m., $20-$23
Whiskerman
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8-$10
JULY 18
Arsonists Get All the Girls w/ I Set My Friends on Fire, Kingdom of Giants
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $12-$14
Earth, Wind & Fire w/Chic featuring Nile Rodgers
Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $64.75-$520.25
The Flusters
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Gina Sicilia
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Logic w/ Joey Bada$$
Mesa Amphitheatre, 6:30 p.m., $49.50
Sun Dried Vibes
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Third Eye Blind
Comerica Theatre, 7 p.m., $49.95-$1,500
Thou w/ Cloud Rat
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $13-$15
JULY 19
Beach Fossils
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $16-$18
Chris Isaak
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $60-$90
Digitour: Goodtimes
Marquee Theatre, 6:30 p.m., $25
Jimmy Thackery
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $15
Las Piñas
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Sapien
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Uncle Lucius
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$14
JULY 20
Afton Showcase
Rhythm Room, 6:30 p.m., $11-$14
Blackberry Smoke
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $30-$50
Feufollet
Musical Instrument Museum, 7:30 p.m., $25-$32
Shakewell w/ Ramirez, Germ
Club Red, 7 p.m., $20-$40
JULY 21
Jonny Lang
Chandler Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $38-$68
Flotsam and Jetsam
Club Red, 6 p.m., $18-$20
Guitar Shorty
Rhythm Room, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Playboi Carti
Marquee Theatre, 8 p.m., $35
The Sink or Swim
Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
Spose
Pub Rock Live, 8 p.m., $15-$17
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Gila River Arena, 7:30 p.m., $64.75-$528
The Turtles
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., $43-$75
Zealyn w/ Amy Guess
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $10
JULY 22
Birdtalker
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $12-$15
The Bonafide Band
Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free
I Love the ’90s
Talking Stick Resort Arena, 7:30 p.m., $45-$325.25
Mad Dog & The 20/20’s
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Puscie Jones Revue
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $10
Rozwell Kid
Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14
Sabrina Carpenter
Comerica Theatre, 7 p.m., $119-$225
Wyves w/ Vista Kicks, Banana Gun, Bear Ghost, Mind Upside
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $10-$15
The Yellow Payges
Rhythm Room, 6 p.m., $8
JULY 23
Dave Henning
The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8
Divided Heaven
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Dom Dolla
Maya Day + Nightclub, 12 p.m., $0-$10
Jim Bachmann and the Day Drinkers
Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free
Khalid
Celebrity Theatre, 8 p.m., sold out
Nicolas Jaar
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Post Animal
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Valley Queen
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $8-$10
JULY 24
Delta Rae
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $32-$38
Levi Platero
Rhythm Room, 7 p.m., $12-$15
JULY 25
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Comerica Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$245
Sydney Sprague
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
True Flavor Blues
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $7
UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey
Marquee Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40-$60
JULY 26
AJR
Pub Rock Live, 7 p.m., $16-$64
Leopold and His Fiction
Last Exit Live, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12
Lucky Devils
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., free
Michelle Branch
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $30-$125
The New Schematics
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Quantum Split
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Reckless Kelly
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $35-$40
JULY 27
All Get Out
Rebel Lounge, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12
The Ghoulies
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
RJ
Pub Rock Live, 9 p.m., $15-$20
Wes Williams Band
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $10-$12
JULY 28
Cold Shott & The Hurricane Horns
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $8
Croatia Squad
Maya Day + Nightclub, 10 p.m., $0-$10
Dry River Yacht Club
Yucca Tap Room, 8 p.m., free
Dwight Yoakam
Celebrity Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $46-$195
The Life and Times
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12
Pharoah Sanders Quartet
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 and 9 p.m., $30-$45
JULY 29
Arise Roots w/ Dubbest
Last Exit Live, 9 p.m., $10-$12
The Bonafide Band
Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free
Emery
Nile Theater, 7 p.m., $10-$30
Froth
Valley Bar, 7:30 p.m., $12-$14
Jeff Rosenstock
Rebel Lounge, 8:30 p.m., $15
Paralysis w/ Xenophile
Yucca Tap Room, 6 p.m., free
Sugaray Rayford Band
Rhythm Room, 9 p.m., $12-$15
JULY 30
The Bonafide Band
Yucca Tap Room, 2 p.m., free
Ioannis Goudelis
The Nash, 6 p.m., $5-$8
Mason
Valley Bar, 8 p.m., $10-$12
Matoma
Maya Day + Nightclub, 12 p.m., $15
The Whistles & The Bells
Rhythm Room, 8 p.m., $8-$10
JULY 31
Amadou and Mariam
Musical Instrument Museum, 7 p.m., $45-$60
A-Wa
Crescent Ballroom, 8 p.m., $23-$30
Unsane
Rebel Lounge, 8 p.m., $12-$15