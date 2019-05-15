GTFO! May/June 2019

Thalia M. España • COLLEGE TIMES

#FrayLife // PHX Field Day

Take a trip down memory lane with this Phoenix Field Day with adults in mind. Get ready for games such as sack races, tug-of-war and an obstacle course. Enjoy food trucks, a bar and a Field Day market with samples and swag for you and your team. Awaken your inner child and relive your favorite games of elementary school!

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix, phxfray.com, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 18, $45-$444.

Vegan Fried Chick-Un Throwdown

Enjoy a variety of recipes from local vegan chefs and restaurants as you enjoy samples and vote for the best Vegan Fried “Chick-un” in Arizona. One ticket gets you a plate and one “chick-un” sample from each chef. Enjoy local music and vendors with your meal.

Urban Beans, 3508 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix, zennights.org, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, $15.

Mesmerica 360 Phoenix: Visual Music Journey

Join the Arizona Science Center for a “mind-expanding 360 projection full-dome show.” With the 360-degree immersive art and music cinema experience in the Dorrance Planetarium, experience a visual music journey with music by composer and percussionist, James Hood and visually-hypnotic, 3D animated art curated from artists around the world to create an immersive, transcendent experience designed to soothe the mind and stimulate the sense.

Arizona Science Center, 600 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, azscience.org, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 19, $12-$50.

Punk Rock Art Show

Enjoy a set of punk rock art at the Rhythm Room’s 21 and older Punk Rock Art Show. Experience the magic in the work by featured artists Final Cut, Darwathustra, Sliced Limes and Sophie Dorsten.

The Rhythm Room, 1019 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, rhythmroom.com, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, $5.

Cocktails and Connections: Women’s Networking Event

Ladies, if you are ready to take your career to new heights, learn about new opportunities and meet other professionals at the Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 Club’s fifth annual Cocktails and Connections networking mixer. Bring your business cards to meet other professional women in the community and come business casual-dressy for professional headshots on site. End the evening with a panel of professional guest speakers covering an array of topics relating to their career paths. Ladies only!

The Scott Resort & Spa, 4925 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, vos2030.com, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, free.

The Phoenix Symphony: Star Wars & More

If you’re a fan of the intergalactic worlds, you cannot miss this music experience that is out of this world! Join the Phoenix Symphony for a night of music in space featuring “Star Wars” music, including John Williams’ “Main Theme” and the “Imperial March,” “Mars” and “Jupiter” from “The Planets,” music from the “Star Trek” franchise and more. Geek out and throw on your costume for an experience like never before.

Phoenix Symphony Hall, 75 N. Second Street, Phoenix, phoenixsymphony.org, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, $25-$65.

Phoenix Fan Fusion

“Discover Your Inner Geek” and find your best cosplay for the annual Phoenix Fan Fusion. Join other fans of comics, pop culture, cosplay and more. Enjoy a pop culture shopping experience through the exhibitor halls, a large variety of panel discussions, cosplay contests, dance parties, artist photo opportunities and more.

Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third Street, Phoenix, phoenixfanfusion.com, times vary, Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, kids 2 and younger free, $10-$350

.

Gates Fest Summer

There is no better way to start summer break than with a music festival for all ages. Enjoy live performances such as rap, hip-hop, country and alternative music. Comedians and illusionists. Games, food and vendors will be on-site for nonstop fun.

Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, Goodyear, gatesfest.com, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, kids younger 3 free, $25-$250.

Changing Hands presents Tan France: “Naturally Tan: A Memoir”

Author, fashion designer, and star of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tan France shares his memoir revealing what it was like to grow up gay in a traditional South Asian family, as one of the few people of color in South Yorkshire, England, from his latest book, “Naturally Tan.”

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix, 203 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, changinghands.com, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, $36.40-$42.40.

Juneteenth Valley of the Sun Celebration

Celebrate the rich, cultural African-American history during the Juneteenth festival which celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States when Texas announced the abolishment of slavery in 1865. Join the festivities for an educational day of fun, vendor marketplace, food court, a cultural stage, children’s activities, youth town hall, free health screenings, historical exhibits and live music.

Eastlake Park, 1549 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, azifoundation.wixsite.com/phxjuneteenth, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, free-$300.

TRINE: Hyperspace

Dedicated to community, technology and cross-cultural collisions, Trine is an educational mini-festival for people to share their history, heritage and experiences in life and business with live music, educational workshops and a “celebration of you” as you “find new worlds in the enchanted space where culture, wisdom and soul align.”

Soul Center, 420 W. Mahoney Avenue, Mesa, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 15, $15-$20. CT