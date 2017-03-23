GTFO! March 23-April 5

GOAT YOGA

If you’ve ever been stretching and thought, “Wow, this would be a lot more zen if I had a goat on top of me,” you’re in luck. Goat yoga rose out of nowhere after this Gilbert farm began advertising their offbeat yoga classes. Tickets are flying fast for different sessions, featuring baby goats and costumed goats that climb on top of yoga posers’ backs.

Near Lindsay and Ocotillo, Gilbert, azgoatyoga.com, 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, $10.

GREAT AMERICAN BBQ AND BEER FESTIVAL

Peanut butter and jelly, Tom and Jerry, barbecue and country music. Some things are just meant to be. The Great American BBQ and Beer Festival brings more than 20,000 pounds of pork ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken to Chandler, along with 60 pit masters and more than 200 kegs of craft beer. When you top it off with eating competitions and live entertainment, including Easton Corbin, you better plan to arrive with a big appetite.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler, chandlerbbq.com, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 25, $15-$175.

WORLD POETRY DAY

Poetry is the star when the Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center brings verse, music and interpretive dance together for the national holiday. A variety of languages will be on showcase, including Spanish, Navajo, English and sign language. Sit tight and enjoy the drinks and snacks on sale as more than 20 speakers take the stage.

Arizona Latino Arts & Cultural Center, 147 E. Adams Street, Phoenix, bit.ly/2mQ0Qmd, 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25, $5 suggested donation.

THE COLOR RUN

Everyone has a friend who has Instagrammed their Color Run experience. Ditch the FOMO and hit the track at Rawhide for this year’s Color Run. The paint race covers its white-wearing runners with blasts of color throughout the course, celebrating healthiness, happiness and individuality. With their Dream series, the race has become the largest in the world, hitting more than 35 different countries.

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, thecolorrun.com, 9 a.m., Saturday, March 25, $39.99.

COWTOWN’S PHXAM

Skateboarding takes a whole weekend for itself with the 16th annual PHXAM. Saturday and Sunday are all about competing skaters who will show their skills and tricks in hopes of taking home the prize. Saturday’s afterparty will feature performances by Denzel Curry, C-Roy and Playboy Manbaby.

Desert West Skateboard Park, 6602 Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, phxam.com, times vary, Saturday, March 25 through Sunday, March 26, $5-$15.

GAME OF THRONES LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE

If you’re waiting for more of HBO’s thrilling fantasy to binge-watch, you can whet your appetite with the soundtrack behind the show. With a band conducted by the show’s music genius, Ramin Djawadi, the concert experience involves large scale sets, multimedia and clips from the show.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, gameofthronesconcert.com, 8 p.m., Sunday, March 26, $34.75-$94.75.

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Whether at a wedding or when the clock hits “Nine in the Afternoon,” you’ve probably heard a Panic! At the Disco song or two. The alternative rock band brings old favorites and new songs from their Death of a Bachelor album this time around. MisterWives and Saint Motel will open the show.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, panicatthedisco.com, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, $24.75-$44.75.

ESCAPE THE MUSEUM

“Night at the Museum” gets real when the ASU Art Museum turns into an escape room for a night. Visitors will walk into a mysterious crime scene. The only way to escape will be to follow the clues and complete activities through the exhibits. Food, prizes and mystery await those brave enough to venture in.

ASU Art Museum, 51 E. Tenth Street, Tempe, asuartmuseum.asu.edu, 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, free.

MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL

If March Madness doesn’t have you with the sports, it’ll probably have you with the music. The festival brings some of the biggest names in music together for three free nights. This year’s performers include The Chainsmokers, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Aerosmith. Whether you’re there to take a selfie, get your rock on or thrift shop, there’s a show for everyone.

Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 W. Culver Street, Phoenix, ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest, times vary, Friday, March 31, to Sunday, April 2, free.

PHOENIX PRIDE FESTIVAL

Phoenix Pride has brought local communities together to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ population for the past 30 years. With more than 150 entertainment performances, 300 exhibitors, food, shopping and resources, Phoenix Pride attracts more than 35,000 people each year. While this year’s entertainers are yet to be announced, last year brought The B-52s and Daya. With a dance pavilion and arts expo, it’s sure to be a party.

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, phoenixpride.org, 12 p.m Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2, $15-$75.