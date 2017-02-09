GTFO! February 9-February 22

ROMEO & JULIET

Grab your lord or lady and brush up on your iambic pentameter! The Arizona Ballet breathes new life into the classic star-crossed love tale when it hits the Phoenix Symphony stage. The show includes over-the-top costumes, original choreography and a score performed by the Phoenix Symphony. After the show, present your ticket at nearby Noodle Bar and receive a free glass of Pasqua Passimento Rosso, a red blend from Romeo & Juliet’s hometown of Verona, Italy. You can also head to sophisticated steakhouse The Stockyards up to 30 days after the performance and receive 10 percent off your bill with proof of attendance.

Phoenix Symphony Hall, 75 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix, balletaz.org, Thursday, February 9 through Sunday, February 12, times vary, $25-$159.

BODY ART EXPO 2017

Whether you’re thinking about getting your first ink or already have some permanent pieces of art on your body, the Body Art Expo is the perfect place to get inspired. The weekend-long event features local and national artists showcasing their portfolios, drawing one-of-a-kind designs and offering tattoos on the spot. The expo will also feature jewelry, clothing and piercing booths and unique events like tattoo contests, freak shows and live music. In a nutshell, it’s a great excuse to check out everyone’s ink or show off your own!

Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road, Phoenix, bodyartexpo.com/phoenix, Friday, February 10, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, February 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $20.

ARIZONA STRONG BEER FESTIVAL

Stout, IPA, lager, peach and pumpkin ale — Arizona Beer Week has it all. Since 2012, the third week of February has officially been designated Arizona Beer Week by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild. Come pay homage to hops, celebrate cask ale or sample and sip new flavors. Whether you’re a brewer, distributor or appreciator, Arizona Beer Week’s signature event, the Strong Beer Festival, has something for you — music, vendors and plenty of local brew. If the festival isn’t enough to satisfy your thirst, don’t miss the beer breakfasts, brunches, Valentine’s events, bar crawls, food and drink specials, tastings and pairings happening all week.

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, arizonabeerweek.com/arizona-strong-beer-festival, Saturday, February 11, 1 p.m. $45.

STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

Foodies rejoice! You will find a plethora of good vibes and good eats at this two-day food festival featuring live entertainment and over 50 food trucks purveying everything from lobster to poutine. Most of the trucks will provide $2 samples of their cuisine, so attendees can make a stop at each truck without breaking the bank. Each day of the event will also have demonstrations by professional chefs and contests including pie-, donut- and hot dog-eating as well as bobbing for apples. A $12 fee covers entrance and parking. Patrons can also opt to splurge on a VIP ticket that includes an exclusive lounge, private restrooms, six alcoholic or non-alcoholic drinks and four food tokens for $60.

Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, streeteatsaz.com, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., $12-$60.

VALENTINE’S DAY LOVE WITH ESTEBAN

It doesn’t matter if you have someone to swoon over or you’re simply going steady with yourself — everyone deserves to get serenaded on Valentine’s Day. Let classically trained flamenco guitarist Esteban set the mood when he performs with his violinist daughter and world-class band at Tempe Center for the Arts. Fans can continue to feel the love after the show ends with a post-show meet and greet.

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, tempe.gov/city-hall/community-services/tempe-center-for-the-arts, Tuesday, February 14, $30-$45.

ARIZONA COCKTAIL WEEK

Lauded as the Southwest’s premier event for cocktail connoisseurs, Arizona Cocktail Week offers something for those who prefer liqueur and bitters over beer. The Cocktail Carnival at Hotel Valley Ho kicks off the four-day celebration with educational seminars, tastings, competitions, food and free swag. This is a unique opportunity to rub elbows with top mixologists and learn about the latest in cocktail culture like alcoholic cotton candy and bottled blends. Look for events like Agave Alley, which combines bowling and booze, the Cocktailgaiting Festival, the Artisanal Spirit Market and The Last Slinger Standing, a cocktail competition among the best in the business across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas.

Locations, times and prices vary, arizonacocktailweek.com, Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20.

CRUSH ARIZONA 2017

Get your heart pounding, hands clapping and feet stomping to the infectious beats of some of the biggest names in electronic music at the eighth installation of this annual EDM festival. This year features an international lineup with DJs from the Netherlands, Canada and the U.K. Headliners of the 18-and-older event include Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chris Lorenzo, DVBBS, Jason Ross, GTA, Yellow Claw, SAYMYNAME and W&W. Be prepared for a night of creative costumes, bumpin’ bass lines and lots of lights.

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 W. N. Loop Road, Chandler, rawhide.com, Saturday, February 18, 5:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., $63-$109.

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

V-Day Phoenix presents a performance of the award-winning production that includes a cast of more than 50 women from all walks of life. The play celebrates feminine energy, empowerment and advocacy and includes vignettes about the female experience in society including sex, love, rape, menstruation and childbirth.

Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, phoenixcenterforthearts.org, Thursday, February 16 through Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m., $20-$35.

LOUD MOUTH COMEDY ROADSHOW FEATURING CHEECH MARIN & PAUL RODRIGUEZ

Comedy kingpins Cheech Marin and Paul Rodriguez host a night of laughs that will spotlight rising stand-up stars Erik Rivera, Marcello Arguello and Nick Guerra. Marin and Rodriguez have been leaving audiences in stitches since the ‘80s when they starred in Born in East L.A. together. Recently, they announced a single-camera sitcom with Rodriguez’s pro skateboarder son, Paul Rodriguez, Jr., that will air on NBC. If you’re a die-hard Cheech & Chong fan or just want a good giggle, the Loud Mouth Comedy Roadshow is the perfect place to get your funny fix.

ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, asugammage.com, Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m., $20-$120.

CORKS & CACTUS

Uncork your wild side by drinking and dining in the desert. This two-day event at the Desert Botanical Garden includes live entertainment, cooking demonstrations and the opportunity to sample nearly 80 different wines from a variety of vineyards. Enjoy gourmet grub like Red Wine & Beet Cured Hamachi with Saguaro Blossom Syrup and Prickly Pear Chocolate Zinfandel Velvet Cake. The best part? Every bottle purchased benefits education, research, exhibitions and conservation programs at the Botanical Garden.

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, dbg.org/events/corks-cactus, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., $35-$40.