GTFO! April 20-May 3

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Named last year’s Stand Up Comedian of the Year by Just for Laughs, Maniscalco is on the up and up with a very successful comedy special on Showtime last year and an appearance in this year’s The House with Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. His over-the-top, exaggerated body language and voices have made his rants on life’s minor irritations a comedy staple.

Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. Thirty Second Street, Phoenix, sebastianlive.com, 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, $43.75-$285.

SAY ANYTHING

Alternative punk rockers Say Anything released their …Is a Real Boy album 11 years ago. Since then, frontman Max Bemis’ quirky observational lyrics have made fans laugh, cry and sing along in songs like “Alive with the Glory of Love,” “Wow, I Can Get Sexual Too” and “Do Better.” Bayside opens up the show.

Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe, luckymanonline.com, 7 p.m., Friday, April 21, $21-$31.

POW WOW AT ASU

The contemporary Pow Wow is a Native tradition, marking a time for families to get together with other family members and friends. ASU’s large Pow Wow event brings together 28 categories of dance, arts and crafts, Indian fry bread and intertribal dancing for a weekend of learning, tradition and fun.

ASU Band Practice Field, E. Sixth Street and S. Rural Road, Tempe, powwow.asu.edu, times vary, Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23, $6-$8.

BITES ‘N BREWS FESTIVAL

Beer lovers unite to celebrate the best craft offerings from Flagstaff to Tucson as well as nationally recognized brands. The bites are courtesy of some of Westgate’s best restaurants — including Salt Tacos y Tequila and Whiskey Rose. General admission gets you 10 beer samplings and a souvenir mug. Work off those carbs with some cornhole and life-size beer pong.

Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 N. Sunset Boulevard, Glendale, bitesbrews.com, 5 p.m., Saturday, April 22, $35-$55.

PAT’S RUN

The memory of Pat Tillman, ASU alum, former NFL player and Army Ranger, lives on with the 13th annual Pat’s Run, which will take runners through Tempe on a 4.2 mile course, plotted in honor of Tillman’s No. 42 jersey. Proceeds benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation and academic scholarships for veterans and their spouses. This year’s race finishes in the Sun Devil Stadium, where runners will be treated with post-race swag and a party.

Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, patsrun.com, 7:05 a.m., Saturday, April 22, $47-$50.

WONDERLAND: ALICE’S ROCK & ROLL ADVENTURE

If you’re on a Disney kick after Beauty and the Beast came out in theaters, continue the magic with this twist on a storybook favorite. In this adaptation of Alice in Wonderland, the actors telling the story are also the band. This story about a girl finding her own beat literally has its own beat with a rock soundtrack.

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, childsplayaz.org, times vary, weekends from Sunday, April 23, to Sunday, May 21, $12-$26.

WET ELECTRIC

It’s time to take “pool party” to a whole new level with the return of Wet Electric. The event kicks off the Arizona summer; after all, what’s better than bars, dancing, music and waterslides? With the wave pool as your seat, you can vibe to artists like Borgore, Audien, Anna Lunoe and Diplo.

Big Surf, 1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe, wet-electric.com, 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29, $15-$3,499.

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY FESTIVAL

Join one of the 196 Jazz Day celebrations taking place globally. The day is dedicated to celebrating the role music plays in uniting people around the world. The AZ event at Mesa Arts Center features world-renowned organist Tony Monaco, Scott & Ginger Whitfield, a jazz vocal duo and five other featured jazz performers.

Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa, jazzdayaz.com, 4 p.m., Sunday, April 30, free.

THE WEEKND

From “The Hills” to “Can’t Feel My Face” to “Starboy” and “I Feel it Coming,” The Weeknd has owned radio airwaves for the past few years. Catch rap music’s very own starboy touring his newest album right as school wraps up. Make sure to get there early for opener Rae Stremmurd, who is sure to get the night off to a good start.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, talkingstickresortarena.com, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, $182-$1,070.

BREWS AND BALLET

Brews and ballet are closer than you think. Sample beer, cocktails, coffee and treats at Sip Beer & Coffee Garage during a meet and greet with dancers from two upcoming Arizona ballets. Performers from All Balanchine and Topia will be meeting ballet fans and newcomers alike to discuss Arizona ballet over night-long happy hour deals.

Sip Beer & Coffee Garage, 3620 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix, balletaz.org, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, free.