‘Game Over, Man!’: Three comedians take ASU on a ride to promote movie

Blake Anderson, Adam Devine and Anders Holm literally took to the streets to promote their new Netflix movie Game Over, Man!

The three comedians, all of whom starred in Comedy Central’s Workaholics, took a party bus and picked up ASU students from around campus. In true form, they made the event a party. Initially, it was casual. Devine and Anderson stepped onto the bus, introduced themselves to the press and grabbed a seat next to Holm in the back. Before setting out to ASU, they chatted about video games.

When the interviewers’ cameras turned on, so did the actors.

“Oh wait, we’re on camera, act like we’re having fun,” Devine says jokingly. “All day it’s like this. yah, stay lit fam. A-ha. Forte-Night!”

Set for release on March 23, Game Over, Man! was inspired by an episode of Workaholics during which the three friends are on shrooms and camp out in the office. During their time together, they agree they can helm an action film.

The three comedians drew inspiration from 1980s and 1990s action films they loved growing up. It’s clear that Die Hard impacted them the most.

“Die Hard is one of the best movies of all time,” Holm says. “We wanted to harken back to what they pulled off and do our comedic take.”

The group spewed the names of action figures who inspired them until Devine says facetiously, “Basically any dude who had weird veins in their neck and arms, we were on board for.”

Channeling Shaggy, Devine describes the movie as “bombastic,” as he continued to rap.

“Ridic-redonk,” Holm adds.

Anderson adds, “I think if you are a fan of Workaholics, you are going to love the film, but I think it even reaches a broader audience.”

“I don’t,” Devine snaps jokingly. “I disagree. I think the comedy is the same style of comedy that we do, what the difference is, the action is, I mean, it’s basically half an action movie. It gets pretty intense and pretty real in a lot of parts that I think a lot of people won’t necessarily expect.”

It’s no secret that the trio can be risqué with their content and with a no-holds-barred shtick. They don’t shy away from pushing the limits, as they use shock value to entertain. It’s important to note that unlike the Motion Picture Association of America, Netflix doesn’t have a standard rating system.

“I think Netflix is cool and they know there is an audience for this and they’re not selling popcorn and soda. I’ve done some big studio movies and I’ve had to go to…”

Devine trailed off as Holm and Anderson mimic their costar’s braggadocios motions.

Devine shrugs it off and continues, “Yeah, I have, and then you have to go to conventions where you get up there and you realize (the companies) are there to make money off popcorn and soda. They can’t (tick) those companies off. So, they maybe wouldn’t want this movie in the theaters, but Netflix, they just want cool, fun movies that serve an audience.”

“This movie is crazy,” Holm says. “I don’t know what it would be rated if it was in a theater. It could be rated X… We are putting the X in Netflix? Can we say that?”

Holms wrote the movie and always knew he would work on it with Devine and Anderson. Then the three create a “watchable movie.”

Devine interjects, “We all sort of broke the story down together and talked about cool, funny scenes that we thought would be fun and ‘Ders’ (Holm) would write them.”

The filming may have been filled with late nights and hard work, but they found solace in craft services.

“I’m there for the snacks.” Devine says playfully. “That’s why I got into the movie business.”

Anderson explains the hard work was worth it.

“Coming from TV, you are rushing through your days so much so that it was cool doing a movie and actually spending time in the scenes and finding the comedy of it.”

The interview wrapped, and the bus stopped. Armed with megaphones, the comics hopped off to recruit students.

“Guy with the briefcase, are you partying with us?” Devine shouts.

Eight students gathered on the bus and were entertained as Devine, Anderson and Holm cracked jokes and handed out merchandise.