Full-court Press: Sophie Brunner has big dreams for her last season

Sophie Brunner is second on the career list in rebounds for the Arizona State University women’s basketball team.

She is also the active leader in scoring, steals and assists for the Sun Devils, who are 4-2 in the early going.

But Brunner, who is a senior educational studies major at ASU, almost didn’t become a Sun Devil. The 21-year-old forward, who is from a small town in Illinois, thought the campus was too big.

“I told my mom on my visit, ‘I’m definitely not going there…it’s huge,’” she recalls. “When I came back for my official visit, I just looked at the campus literally as the town I live in, so that was a lot easier for me to adjust to. And just having the support from the coaches and my teammates, it really made the difference of me feeling at home here.”

Brunner says this season is a unique one because there are numerous newcomers. She is among four seniors on the team, which balances the five freshmen, four sophomores and redshirt junior. She says the upperclassmen are the “big sisters” of the team.

“It’s been a lot of newness this year but it’s also been a good thing,” she explains. “It’s given the upperclassmen a chance to help mentor (the underclassmen) and help them get to the intensity level that they need and the focus and how hard they really have to play.”

In the past three years, Brunner has learned just how hard she has to work. Now, it’s her turn to set an example for the freshmen.

“I learned the level of focus and intensity that you have to bring every day to your teammates and to the program,” she says. “Seeing them progress over time has really motivated me to do the same.”

Before the lady Sun Devils started the season, they took a week-long trip to Costa Rica to play basketball, with some excursions and community service on the side.

“It gave us a chance to bond and create some team chemistry on the court, which is really great,” Brunner reminisces. “After that we got to go to different places and we went zip lining, white-water rafting, surfing and jet skiing, so we got to do a lot of team activities and bonded a lot on that trip.”

Now that her last season is in full swing, Brunner’s head is in the game. Her goal for the season is to win the Pac-12 Championship Tournament in March. She hopes to take what she learned from last season and hit the ground running.

Last November, Brunner dislocated her ankle in the fourth quarter of a close game against South Carolina. The injury left her unable to participate in six games.

Instead of focusing on the negative series of events, Brunner took it as an opportunity to put things into perspective.

In fact, she says that’s what much of her career has been about—“the process, not just the results.”

“(My injury) helped people have opportunities to play more, so I think that really helped our team grow,” she elaborates. “It allowed me to just sit back and see things that we needed to improve on and what I could do to help our team, so it was a good opportunity just for me to learn new things … I was just trying to see the positive of it all.”