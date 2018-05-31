FriendZone at The Open Source: Friday, May 25, 2018

On Friday, May 25, The Open Source, an art gallery and boutique on Mill Avenue in Tempe, hosted FriendZone, a group art show focused on the intersection of art and friendship. The show was a celebration of the relationships fostered through art in Arizona and included work by local artists like JJ Horner, Sierra Joy, Age Drago, Nate Hill, Luster Kaboom, Yuko Yabuki and Lalo Cota. HueMongrol, William Wonderful, Ryan Gentry, Dylan Thomas, DJ Lady Dinosaur and Pines of Torrey provided the tunes. All photos by Michelle Sasonov.