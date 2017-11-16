Friends, Food & Fun: 9 Do’s and Don’ts of Hosting a Lit Friendsgiving Party

Thanksgiving is a day built around gratitude for the aspects of life that we typically take for granted. If life is a pumpkin pie, friends can quickly become the last slice forgotten in the back of the fridge when life gets hectic. Here are some do’s and don’ts for hosting the perfect Friendsgiving to thank those slices of pie that mean so much.

THE FOOD

DO make it a potluck.

DON’T forget to determine who is bringing what, so you don’t end up with five cans of cranberry sauce and no green beans (OK, maybe no green beans wouldn’t be the end of the world, but you get the point).

-OR-

DO order and pick up a large pre-made Thanksgiving meal from a restaurant so that everything is done and delicious.

DON’T forget to split the price of the dinner so that you aren’t stuck paying for everyone’s meals.

BUT EITHER WAY…

DO plan, strategize, organize, develop… do everything you can to prepare so that nobody forgets the turkey — or worse — the dessert.

DON’T be that friend who brings just a bag of chips to the party. That’s just not Friendsgiving-esque.

THE PEOPLE

DO invite your squad, inner circle, crew, posse, etc., aka all those people who gel so well you could turn a calculus class into a party.

DON’T bring the new BF that nobody knows to the celebration. Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know you really like him, but that doesn’t mean your friends do just yet. Give it time.

DO be inclusive. The day is about thanking all the people who brighten every day.

DON’T invite those sworn frenemies who would passive-aggressively stare each other down across the table. Nobody needs that drama alongside their mashed potatoes.

THE ENTERTAINMENT

DO bring that dusty set of Uno cards from the back of your closet.

DON’T let that set of cards rip apart your friendships (which is kind of impossible to do, but at least try to be civil).

DO have a movie set up and ready to watch. Or have a few in mind and let the group vote.

DON’T let the entire group make a movie decision together, because a movie will never get started.

THE MUSIC

DO put together a playlist before the big dinner.

DON’T let that one friend who loves metal get a hold of the aux cord. That cord is your baby. Keep it close. Always.

DO accept music requests, including throwbacks, newbies and everything in between.

DON’T. Let. Go. Of. The. Cord. Was that already mentioned? Hmm, interesting. It must be extra important that you keep the aux cord plugged into the pre-made playlist of everyone’s jams that will keep all friends happy while listening, eating and hanging out.