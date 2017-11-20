Flicksgiving: 4 movies to distract you during Thanksgiving weekend

Thanksgiving weekend is the perfect time to catch up with your family and bond over baking, football and shared time… but what about when you get sick of ‘em? Thankfully, movie theater employees around the world work all weekend long to bring you an endless supply of holiday hits, Oscar-bait flicks, action movies and comedies. Drag your family out of the house for one of these and get some peace and quiet for a good hour and a half.

WHEN DINNER TABLE BANTER STARTS WEARING THIN…

Thor: Ragnarok – rated PG-13

You’d have to have spent the last decade living under a rock to be a stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the luscious locks of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. The latest in the superhero saga brings out a long line of A-listers including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk and Tom Hiddleston as Loki, as well as Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldbum. The story finds Thor imprisoned on the other side of the universe in a gladiatorial contest against fellow Avenger, the Hulk. Meanwhile, his home world of Asgard faces certain death as the all-powerful Hela seeks to destroy all. The movie delivers on promises from past Marvel flicks and is chock-full of adventures, cameos and flashy action sequences. Unlike past ventures, however, this movie plays up its humor and Hemsworth gets to throw a little more of his comedic side into the mix. The result is a family-fun movie with enough action to keep you going and enough laughs to keep mom from asking you what’s happening every five minutes.

WHEN GRANDMA BUSTS OUT THE TRADITIONAL POST-TURKEY SCRABBLE…

A Bad Moms Christmas – rated R

Is it too early for a Christmas movie? When it’s the sequel to the hit comedy that starred Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, we’ll take it when we can! The movie bounces back to moms Amy, Kiki and Carla as they prepare for the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. Between the shopping, the decorations and the seasonal outings, they find themselves exhausted and are determined to take back the holidays for themselves. It’ll be a challenge, though, when their respective mothers come to visit. While it doesn’t quite reach the absurd hilarity of the original, the ensemble cast is charming enough as they put their spin on the holidays, from paying Santa a drunk visit in the mall food court to ditching The Nutcracker. If you’re looking for a laugh coupled with the corny concepts of a Christmas movie, this is the right choice for you.

WHEN YOUR MOM BURNS THE STUFFING AND DOESN’T WANT TO TALK ABOUT IT…

Lady Bird – rated R

The directorial debut by Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha, 20th Century Women) throws it back to 2002 for this coming-of-age story, inspired by her real-life experiences at a Catholic school in Sacramento. The movie stars Saoirse Ronan, the Irish-American tour-de-force from Brooklyn, as Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson. The name “Lady Bird,” as she tells the audience, is in quotes because it was given to her – by herself. A self-entitled, self-determined and over-the-top senior in high school, Lady Bird recalls the pains of growing up, applying for college and leaving your hometown like no other teen flick has before. The movie bounces between her friendships, including the girls she lies to in order to impress and the ones she binge-eats sacramental crackers with, to her boyfriends, infamous for their own reasons. The movie’s crux, however, is her relationship with her mother, played by Laurie Metcalf, which may hit close to home as you laugh – and cry – with her from the movie’s start to finish.

WHEN YOU GET STUCK BABYSITTING YOUR YOUNGER COUSINS…

Coco – rated PG

The latest from Pixar and Disney promises the usual family camaraderie, laughs and adventures as it tackles the Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos like no animated film before. Young Miguel dreams of being an accomplished musician like his great grandfather, but his family’s ban on music prevents them from supporting his passions. One November, during the festive traditional celebration, Miguel finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead. Enchanted by the magical world he sees, he must prove his talent as well as make it back to the human world before sundown. Along the way, he meets his ancestors and begins to unlock the story behind his family history. With the same spirit of classics that have come before it, including Toy Story and Finding Dory, Pixar’s latest is charming, visually stunning and smart enough for all ages to enjoy.