Flash Back: 2016 in Review

This year brought many things. Some were expected—we knew the election and Olympics would take place and that Kanye West was bound to do something ridiculous. However, it’s safe to say that no one saw it getting this weird. Take the chance to reflect on the biggest stories of the past year. For better or worse, this 365-page book is coming to a close. And its sequel is about to begin.

People v. Turner

The very public story of Brock Turner, a Stanford swimmer, and an anonymous 22-year-old woman was a viral fixture that garnered responses from women who had dealt with the same kind of abuse. Turner was found guilty on three counts of felony sexual assault after allegedly raping a woman at a party. Turner served three months out of his six month sentence, sparking public outrage, while “Emily Doe”, the female victim, was praised for speaking out and named one of Glamour Magazine’s “Women of the Year.”

Hamilton, Hamilton, Hamilton!

While the year has been more political than theatrical, one can hardly argue that this political theatre piece wasn’t a major part of 2016. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton has been a massive hit. The show notably features white historical figures portrayed by black and Hispanic actors. In November, the cast took to the stage after the show to confront vice president-elect Mike Pence with a message of hope for his time in office.

Beyoncé makes “Lemonade”

Beyoncé was the queen before 2016, but this year took her to another level. The former Destiny’s Child singer dropped “Lemonade” after an HBO special in April. The visual album takes on the media, the Black Lives Matters movement and diversity through art. The songs are emotional, explicit, varied and nuanced. Oh yeah—and they pretty much call out Jay Z for being unfaithful to Queen B. The album launched a worldwide tour, garnered Bey multiple Grammy and Emmy nominations and got everyone to sign up for a free three-month Tidal trial so they could listen.

Harambe

The Internet will surely not forget Harambe any time soon. On May 28, a three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. Harambe, a Western lowland gorilla, was shot and killed by zoo staff after he began to drag the boy. Harambe’s death called into question zoo safety, parents’ actions and animal ethics. The situation didn’t end there. Harambe became a huge Internet meme, inspiring votes in the presidential election, countless posts, rap songs, t-shirts and a shrine in the ASU dorms.

The Orlando Pulse shooting

In June, 49 people were killed and 53 were injured in a shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando. The mass shooting was devastating for the LGBT community, Orlando and the country as a whole. The victims and their families will not be forgotten; they will live on through a memorial at the site of the tragedy.

The Rio Olympics

The Rio Olympics took place in August, gathering the world in front of their television screens to root on their respective teams. The United States cleaned up, topping the medal table for the fifth time in the past six Summer Olympics and winning both the most medals and gold medals in the games. Simone Biles, the 19-year-old gold gymnast got a kiss from her celebrity crush, Zac Efron, while swimmer Ryan Lochte got his fair share of bad PR after a false robbery report.

Netflix gets “Stranger”

“Stranger Things” popped up on Netflix in July. No one saw the supernatural horror series coming and no one missed it after its premiere. The first season quickly became the third most watched Netflix original series. The show blew up on social media and prompted various talk show appearances from the young cast — who could forget Millie Bobby Brown rapping “Monster” by Nicki Minaj? — as well as various Golden Globe nominations. Mad props to Eleven, a character on the show who touted Eggo waffles and inspired more than a handful of Halloween costumes.

Kanye West and Kim K pick a fight with T. Swift

Kanye West has done a lot this year. He dropped his seventh studio album “The Life of Pablo.” He hosted fashion shows. He met with Donald Trump. Choosing a top Kanye story is a tough task, but the rehashing of his spat with Taylor Swift takes the cake. Kanye name drops Taylor in his song “Famous,” a line he says she approved. However, she insists she didn’t. After winning Album of the Year at the Grammy’s, Taylor dissed the line that claimed Kanye “made her famous.” Kim Kardashian, tired of the drama, posted a video of a video on her Snapchat of Kanye talking to Taylor on the phone and her appearing to confirm it. Taylor went on to defend her stance and say the video didn’t explain everything and she would “like to be excluded from this narrative.” We, on the other hand, are totally into the drama.

Cubs win the World Series

After a 108-year drought, the Cubs won the World Series in November. It was a long journey for the Chicago team who competed against the Cleveland Indians. The boys came back from a three-to-one deficit to win the best of seven games. Their win was inspiring after a rough year, causing celebration across the country for Cubs and underdog fans alike.

Donald Trump becomes 45th president of the United States

The last election cycle seemed to last longer than any before. From “Saturday Night Live” spoofs to constant CNN coverage to emails and tweets, you couldn’t go anywhere without an election reminder. While Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, Donald Trump won the electoral votes and was named president-elect. His election has been met with a sea of mixed emotions but only time will tell when he takes office in January 2017.

Oakland warehouse fire

A concert at an Oakland warehouse-cum-artist-collective colloquially known as Ghost Ship quickly turned tragic as a fatal fire broke out, claiming 36 victims. The incident, which occurred on December 2, is the deadliest fire in Oakland’s history. It is also the deadliest structure fire in the country since a The Station nightclub fire in 2003 and the deadliest in California since the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. Though the origins of the fire remain unknown, the unsafe conditions of the building and lack of exits created contention from across the country as the Bay Area and the United States mourned the loss of dozens of innocent lives.