Five Life Hacks to Avoid Getting Homesick in College

Your first year of college can be an exciting new chapter, albeit a daunting one. With a new life — and new living quarters — you might find yourself missing home. Follow these tips to avoid getting homesick!

STAY IN TOUCH WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Calling home often is probably the best thing you can do to keep from being homesick. The first couple of weeks will be the hardest to adjust to because everything is different. You may be living with someone you don’t know, in an unfamiliar place and, most importantly, without your beloved pet.

SURROUND YOURSELF WITH HOMEY VIBES

When decorating your new apartment or dorm, hang up photos of family and friends and pack items that remind you of your room at home. Surrounding yourself with a familiar setting will help you settle into life as a college student.

PACK ITEMS THAT SMELL LIKE HOME

Fun fact: Our sense of smell can trigger memories more successfully than any of our other senses. Make sure to pack scents that remind you of home, like a candle, spices or even your favorite blanket or sweatshirt.

LEARN TO MAKE YOUR FAVORITE HOME-COOKED MEALS

Nothing is better than a home-cooked meal and being a college student, those are rare to come by. Also, dining hall food can get boring quickly. Before you move away, put together a cookbook of your favorite recipes. Many dorms have communal kitchens, so cooking is also a great way to meet new people.

STAY BUSY

Staying busy most days of the week will leave you less time to miss home. So, stay on top of your school work and get involved!