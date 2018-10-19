Fear Factory: The Valley boasts several of the best haunts in Arizona

The smell of candy corn is in the air and the season of shocks and horrors is upon us. Experience the thrills and cryptic stories that local haunted houses have to share with those who dare venture through, or just grab a pumpkin from a patch if scary isn’t your style.

Listed here are some of the Valley’s best (scariest) attractions.

Sanctum of Horror

Those who enter the Sanctum of Horror enter the twisted mind of Lenore and relive her terrifying past. Navigate through an ancient graveyard and through St. Charlotte Asylum where the inmates have taken over. The only way out of this realm of horror is through Lenore’s cell, but beware of her terror.

Sanctum of Horror, 6555 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa, 480.200.8163, sanctumofhorror.com, various days and times through November 3, $15-$22.

Scarizona Scaregrounds

This year, the Scarizona Scaregrounds features four haunted houses with Startled Darkness, Epic Fear, Slayer’s Slaughter House and Operation Zombie Storm. Attendees can purchase merchandise, a snack deal or a scaredy-cat care package upon arrival. Fast passes are also available for those eager to skip the long lines.

Scarizona Scaregrounds, 1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, 480.444.2590, scarizona.com, info@scarizona.com, various days and times through November 3, $22-$36 and $10 for fast passes.

Fear Farm

Located on a vast 30 acres of land, Fear Farm invites you to jump into one of their six main attractions, if you dare. Come with friends or family and enjoy the largest outdoor haunted attraction in town.

Fear Farm, 2209 N. 99th Avenue, Phoenix, 623.866.5378, fearfarm.com, info@fearfarm.com, various days and times through November 3, $27.99-$53.99.

The Crypt Haunted Attractions

Embark on a journey through one of Arizona’s longest running haunted houses located in Mesa. Navigate through the dark in The Crypt, dodge mad doctors in The Asylum or get lost in the haunted corridors of the Chaos Maze. Either way, be prepared to get spooked.

The Crypt Haunted Attractions, 1445 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa, 480.332.8095, hauntedaz.com, various days and times through October 31, $25-$35.

13th Floor Haunted House

Welcome to Phoenix’s most horrifying haunted experience. Attempt to find your way out and away from the horrific nun, Mara, in The Possession, or fight your way out of a decayed town where the virus PL4-GU3 has taken over the remainder of its population with In the Shadows. The 13th Floor may not be suitable for children 12 and younger.

13th Floor Haunted House, 2814 W. Bell Road, Phoenix, 602.456.2250, 13thflooraz.com, various days and times through November 3, $27.99-$53.99.

AZ Field of Screams

The AZ Field of Screams features a haunted corn maze that’s planted over a long-forgotten cemetery where the dead seek to raise terror on anyone who dares trespass. Also featured is a less spooky family maze and a pumpkin patch where you can purchase your Halloween pumpkin.

AZ Field of Screams, 5726 N. 75th Avenue, Glendale, 602.999.3276, azfieldofscreams.com, 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October 27, 7 to 11 p.m. October 31, $15-$25.

Jack & Jill’s Haunted Hill

This “psychological thriller” enters its eighth season in the Valley. Groups are sent into a cavernous, sprawling space to experience original theatrical effects and scenes from a live and story-driven cast. Other attractions include pool tables, a dance floor, full service bar and grill.

Jack & Jill’s Haunted Hill, 3401 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix, jackandjillshauntedhill.com, various days and times through October 31, $25-$35.

The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms

Immerse yourself in Arizona’s best interactive zombie experience. Each participant will be granted a paintball gun and journey out into a mysterious wasteland to stop the mass of attacking zombies.

The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek, schnepffarms.com, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays through October 28, $22 online or $28 at the gate.