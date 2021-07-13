Breaking the Ice: How to win over new roommates

By Grant Greabell

Moving into a dorm sometimes means living with a complete stranger.

However, this person could become your new best friend. Or, you can live in a cloud of awkwardness for the entire school year. While a first impression doesn’t dictate a friendship, it certainly doesn’t hurt to have a good one.

Take these suggestions into consideration to break the ice and avoid a room filled with awkwardness.

TALK ABOUT WHERE YOU’RE FROM

This is a common ice breaker for any two people meeting each other for the first time. It’s basic but important. You never know what you might have in common with a roommate and where the conversation will lead just by talking about you or your family’s hometown.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE OR TV SHOW?

Having a favorite TV show in common is a great commonality. They are easy and fun to talk about. If not, try watching your roommate’s favorites and vice versa.

TWO TRUTHS AND A LIE

This game works better with more than two people. So, gather your dorm neighbors and get to know them with Two Truths and a Lie. The name speaks for itself, you come up with two truths and a lie about yourself, and the rest of the players have to guess what the lie is. You get to know a little bit of trivia about everyone you are playing with and have fun coming up with a couple lies at the same time.

TALK ABOUT YOUR MAJOR

Roommates should always talk about their majors. Your major says a lot about you. Also, if you have the same or a similar majors, you can take some of the same classes, so you always have a study buddy you can trust.

WOULD YOU RATHER?

Would You Rather is a classic game where you give two options to someone, and they must choose one of them. Usually, the options are goofy and silly. This game makes the conversation flow and while you may not learn a whole lot about your roommate as a person, you’ll get a good idea of their sense of humor and become comfortable talking to your roommate while playing.

GOALS FOR THEIR TIME AT SCHOOL

Getting a sense of what your roommates’ goals for the semester will help you determine the time you should spend with them, and the activities you should engage in. If they tell you, I don’t care about graduating all I want to do is party, you may not want to have study sessions with your roommate too often. Although, you probably would want to go to one of their parties occasionally, when you got the time. CT