ASU’s youngest MBA student primed for success

Moshe Cavalin has accomplished a lot in his young life. He already has a master’s degree, has interned at NASA and is a pilot and author of two books. Now, at age 19, he’s the youngest MBA candidate at ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business. He may even be the youngest MBA student in the U.S.

Cavalin, an only child, is from Los Angeles and was homeschooled by his parents — his Brazilian father is a semi-retired college teacher, and his Taiwanese mother was an accountant — until he was 8-years-old, when he began attending community college.

“After that, I transferred to UCLA at the age of 12 in 2010. I studied mathematics — pure mathematics. I graduated when I was 15 in 2013,” says Cavalin, who boasts a bachelor of science degree.

He then decided he wanted to pursue computer science.

“So I got my master’s in information security from Brandeis University in Massachusetts and it was an online master’s degree so I could stay in California and possibly work, which is what I did,” Cavalin says.

Cavalin didn’t just pick up an ordinary job or internship. He went for the stars — literally.

“I interned for NASA Armstrong in California from 2015 to 2016,” Cavalin adds. “There, I did project management-type tasks. And we developed software that prevents drones or airplanes from crashing into each other.”

Cavalin enjoys learning about management and leadership and decided to improve upon his experience and go for an MBA at ASU. NASA influenced his decision to come to the largest university in the country: “It definitely piqued my interest in aviation, aerospace industry, and it’s really what I’m looking to continue coming out of the MBA, to continue in the aviation aerospace industry.”

In addition to his parents, Cavalin credits a mentor at NASA.

“One that played a big role in me even going forward with the MBA is my mentor at NASA, Ricardo Ortega. He has given me a lot of advice that I’m applying to this day and not only career advice, but life advice in general.”

Despite not going to school with peers in his own age group, Cavalin enjoyed classes with older students. Outside of school, he got to socialize with kids his own age.

“I did definitely enjoy having conversations and being around older people,” he recalls. “However, I still got to do a lot extracurricular activities and hang around with people my own age.”

One of those activities was Chinese martial arts, which Cavalin competed in at the national championship level.

He also enjoys soccer and even used to do a little bit of scuba diving. Somehow, he also found time to author two books – an autobiography and a book of advice, both available on amazon.com.

When he came to ASU, most students didn’t know Cavalin’s age. Though many of his colleagues now know how young he is, he says it hasn’t had much of an impact.

“A lot of them — a select few — are my closest friends at this point,” Cavalin says. Most are around 27 to 29 years old, he says.

While Cavalin gets along with them, he admits there are some things he can’t relate to.

“A lot of them have families or lives of their own. But once they’re on campus, or meeting them off campus or outside of class, we do hang out a lot, do a lot of things together: watch the latest movie, just grab a coffee, grab lunch, and talk about various things, not only just classes.”

While Cavalin finds time to socialize with classmates and participate in a Korean pop dance club, the rest of his time is spent studying.

“A large portion of my time is focused on my studies. Not that I wasn’t prepared, but I wasn’t expecting this type of intensity in the MBA program. I’m trying my best to enjoy the undergraduate life, especially since I am 19, trying to fit in with peers of my own age,” he says.

Cavalin received a Forward Focus MBA scholarship from ASU and started in the Fall of 2016. He plans to graduate in 2018.

Associate Dean of Graduate Programs Joan Brett says this is the first year for the fully funded MBA program in which 120 students from 25 different countries received scholarships. Cavalin is enrolled in classes like Future Forward Leadership, which covers an array of topics including risk-taking, design-thinking and working with multiple stakeholders.

“What we really want to do is equip our students to be able to deal with the volatile, ambiguous changing nature of work,” Brett explains.

Looking ahead to the summer, Cavalin has an internship lined up with Honeywell Aerospace, headquartered in Phoenix. After he graduates next year, he hopes to find a job.

“Coming out of the MBA, I want to focus on product development, product marketing, project management, preferably in the aerospace industry but I’m also fine with the tech industry, whatever opportunity comes my way,” he says. “Eventually, I want to start my own business and do more entrepreneurial things but I’m not in a hurry; that’ll take time.”