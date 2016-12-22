ASU hockey embraces first European players

The game is faster. The rink is smaller. And the weather is warmer.

But hockey players Georgy Gorodetsky and Jakob Stridsberg, both more than 5,000 miles away from home, were made to feel right at home the minute they put on an ASU jersey.

“When you put on our jersey and you have a spot in our room, it doesn’t matter where you are from, or what your nationality is, your sexual orientation is,” coach Greg Powers says. “None of that matters. You are a Sun Devil, you are our family and that is all that we care about.”

Gorodetsky came from Yekaterinburg, Russia and is ASU’s first player recruited from Europe. The freshman forward has lived in the United States for six years, giving him some time to adjust to life in a different country.

“It wasn’t that hard,” says Gordetsky, who has played in eight games. “The weather is pretty hot here. That did take me awhile to get used to it.”

Although the weather in Sweden is much colder than in Arizona, the transition has also not been difficult for sophomore Jakob Stridsberg.

“It is a different place to play hockey,” says Powers. “You get here and it is so hot, so it is definitely a culture shock for a lot of these kids, especially the Canadian kids and the kids who have been out east and up north playing junior hockey. Everybody has adapted. It is starting to cool off now so it is starting to feel a little bit more normal for them.”

Stridsberg, who moved from Jonkoping, Sweden, is a defenseman who has played in all 19 games for the Devils this season.

“It is a cool experience,” Stridsberg says. “It is a new team, of course, and to be a part of this new program is a really big deal for me.”

The inaugural season for the Sun Devils was a “hybrid” that consisted of a mixture of NCAA Division 1 and American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) games. This season is Arizona State’s first full NCAA Division 1 schedule.

Both players have traveled a long way to play hockey. Not only did they have to adjust to living in a new country, they also had to adapt to how hockey is played in the U.S.

“It’s faster and more physical,” Gorodetsky says. “The ice rink is smaller compared to in Europe.”

Rinks in Europe are the same in length, but are 15 feet wider than in the U.S., making their rinks 200 by 100 feet.

Even though the game is faster in the U.S., both players have brought something different to the team.

“It’s just a different flavor,” Powers says. “We have a bunch of Americans and Canadians. To get some more diversity and culture in our room is good and we are excited about that. They are both good kids, really good teammates and they are bringing a lot to the table.”

Since they are the only two players from outside of North America, they help each other but also have a sturdy support system in their other teammates.

“Our hockey team sees each other all the time, and we spend a lot of time together,” says Stridsberg. “You get really close to everyone, and it has been really nice.”