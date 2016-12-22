A Valley Guide to Open Mic Nights

If you want to get out of your comfort zone this New Year and prove your acoustic guitar chops on a small audience or you want to check out some hidden local gems, Phoenix has an array of open mic nights to satiate your appetite for low-key live music. Sign up or sip on some coffee or a cocktail and get ready to get serenaded at these weekly events.

Mondays at Yucca

Although the usual din of this Tempe dive bar may distract from the local acts that take over every Monday, this is a great place to take in some local talent. Yucca has been a mainstay for live music in the Valley since the ‘70s, so anyone who graces its stage is sure to bring some serious noise.

Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Avenue, Tempe, every Monday, 8 p.m., 480.967.4777, yuccatap.com.

Tuesdays at Rula Bula

This modern Mill Ave. bar and restaurant blends nuance and tradition. The pub serves Irish grub and beer with a side of music every Tuesday evening.

Rula Bula, 401 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, every Tuesday, 9 p.m., 480.929.9500, rulabula.com.

Wednesdays at Joe’s Grotto

If you want to play or enjoy some acoustic tunes in a relaxed atmosphere, Joe’s Grotto is the place to be on Wednesdays. This 21 and over event offers drink specials while local acts provide the soundtrack.

Joe’s Grotto, 13825 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix, every Wednesday, 9 p.m., 602.992.1007, joesgrotto.com.

Wednesdays at Rogue

Local and national acts have shared the stage at this Scottsdale haunt. If you’re looking for a rough and ready, rock and roll vibe, this is the place to catch live music (or perform your own!) every Wednesday.

Rogue Bar, 423 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, every Wednesday, 9:30 p.m., 480.947.3580.

Walk-In Wednesdays at Tempe Center for the Arts

Walk-ins are welcome on Wednesdays at the Tempe Center for the Arts. Hosted by local virtuoso Walt Richardson, this eclectic open mic night encourages musicians and poets to take the stage. Microphones, music stands and P.A. systems are provided.

Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, every Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., 480.350.2822.

Thursdays at Fatso’s

Good grub and good tunes. What more could you want? Nosh on a slice of pizza while you support local music when this laidback pizza parlor transforms into a music showcase every Thursday night. Fatso’s boasts the longest-running open mic in the Valley and shows no signs of stopping.

Fatso’s Pizza, 3131 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, every Thursday, 6 p.m., 602.992.1122, fatsospizza.com.