A peek inside the playlist of Phoenix’s most influential people

BY Christina Fuoco-Karasinski, College Times

BC15 viewers know Nick Ciletti as an Emmy award-winning journalist and anchorman. Every once in a while, though, the University of Miami grad lets it slip that he’s a music aficionado, mentioning everyone from current chart toppers to the Spice Girls on air. His background is just as impressive as his pop-culture knowledge. Ciletti double majored in broadcast journalism and Spanish, spending a semester abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In 2017, Ciletti was sent to Florida to cover Hurricane Irma. That same year, Nick traveled to Houston to report on how Arizona first responders helped save lives during Hurricane Harvey. He also won an Emmy for breaking news for his coverage on a dragon boat that capsized on Tempe Town Lake, carrying more than a dozen special needs athletes. The father of a French bulldog named Larry, Ciletti is a cancer survivor who loves to give back. He’s volunteered at Phoenix Children’s Hospital since April 2016 and has participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for nine years.

TOP SIX FAVORITE SONGS

My songs are in no particular order! “Livin’ on a Prayer” Bon Jovi Who doesn’t love Bon Jovi?! This is a classic ’80s song that’s bound to get you up and dancing or at least singing along. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Whitney Houston I love any Whitney song, but especially this one. She was such a talent. Her voice was unlike anyone else’s. What a talent! My friends know

this is my song and I’ll refuse to leave the dance floor if it’s on. “When Loves Takes Over” David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland This song came out right around the time I graduated college, so it always takes me back to that time period. It’s also very “dance-y,” so it will get you up and moving. And I love the lyrics, too. “It’s complicated. It always is. That’s just the way it goes. Feels like I waited so longs for this. I wonder if it shows.” “Do You Think About Me?” Carrie Underwood This is a really sweet, simple love song, sort of reflecting back on an old love. They do really sweet things that couples do, especially at the beginning. My favorite lyric from the song is, “We ran in when the thunder came. You told me sugar melts in the rain.” I thought that would be a great line to use on someone—provided they haven’t heard the song yet! “Todo Cambió” Camila This is just a really beautiful love song entirely in Spanish. Camila is a very talented Mexican band. When I studied abroad in Argentina in 2008, a classmate of mine from Mexico introduced me to the song and instantly I fell in love with the lyrics. It always takes me back to those carefree days on the streets of Buenos Aires. The song means, “Everything Changed” and I really do think there are those people we meet and they just change our entire lives.

“The Climb” Miley Cyrus They played this song during my first “Survivors’ Lap” with the Relay for Life. It’s one of the American Cancer Society’s signature events. At the beginning of every relay, they have all cancer survivors line up and a do a lap to kick off the event. The first one I did was in Yuma in 2010 and it really was a magical experience. There are tons of people cheering you on, yelling for you, clapping for you—it’s in that moment you realize you’re not alone. As a cancer survivor, it almost brings tears to your eyes!

PREFERRED WAY OF LISTENING AND WHY?

I’m a pretty straight-forward kind of guy. I listen to music on my iPhone while I work out or while I hike. Although recently, I did join the 21st century and I bought those Bluetooth headphones. Much to my surprise, they don’t fall out of my ears!

DESERT ISLAND ALBUM

The album I could listen to on a deserted island would be Shania Twain’s “Come on Over.” It’s one of those albums where every song could have been a single and it also reminds me a lot of my childhood. It was my very first album.

WHAT ARTIST WOULD PROVIDE THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THE MOVIE ABOUT YOUR LIFE? I think I’d give that honor to Carrie Underwood. She’s got the best range. She can be sweet, romantic, cuddly— and at the same time, she can “take a Louisville Slugger to both headlights” and come after you if you cross her! I got to interview her on a red carpet a few years ago and she was really nice and down to earth. GO-TO GUILTY PLEASURE TRACK OR CLASSIC KARAOKE TUNE? This is a good one! If I was “forced” to do karaoke right now, I’d probably sing “Shallow” by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga—and totally butcher it in the process! It was really simple, yet really catchy. I love the parts where Gaga lets it rip and puts all her emotion on display. Now that is singing.