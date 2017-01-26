A Guide to the Valley’s Most Romantic Spots

It may not compare to Paris, but if you know where to look, Metro Phoenix can be just as romantic. Whether you and your boo want to be laidback or lavish this Valentine’s Day, here are nine places around the Valley that provide a better alternative to“Netflix and chill.”

LOVE SCULPTURE, SCOTTSDALE

Whether you want to a make your first move by giving your date a quick peck on the cheek or snap a selfie smooching your longtime sweetheart, this is one of the best places in the Valley to feel the love. Located at the Civic Center Mall by the Scottsdale Center for the Arts, the Love sculpture is an iconic pop art image that has been featured on everything from stamps to tennis courts. The image was originally designed in 1970 by Robert Indiana, and the statue has been recreated and displayed in cities across the world. After you get the perfect photo, spend the day with your sweetie strolling through the picturesque mall and scoping out the nearby museums and galleries.

‘A’ MOUNTAIN, TEMPE

During the day, “A” Mountain, also known as Tempe Butte, is freckled with families and tourists. At night, however, the 1,400-foot summit is a much more secluded and romantic setting. It’s a steep mile-long hike to the top, where the mountain’s namesake large, gold “A” is nestled. Pack a picnic and march to the top at dusk to glimpse panoramic views of ASU and downtown Tempe backlit by the sunset.

SOUTH MOUNTAIN, PHOENIX

The 16,000 acres of land encompassed within South Mountain Preserve make it one of the largest city parks in the country. Touting nearly 50 miles of trails, the park enables boundless exploration by foot, bike or horseback. Take your date on a romantic hike to Dobbins Lookout, South Mountain’s highest peak, for expansive views of the city. South Mountain is also home to rock formations, ancient ruins and postcard-worthy wildlife.

ASU PLANETARIUM, TEMPE

You don’t have to drive deep into the desert to get your stargaze on. Take your Valentine to ASU’s astronomy headquarters, located in the Bateman Physical Sciences Building. The planetarium is open for public shows on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and projects awe-inspiring images of stars and planets on the ceiling. Patrons can also peep at constellations and celestial bodies through a telescope and partake in guided tours. If you can’t throw a lasso around the moon for your beau, you might as well marvel at it together through a telescope.

THE CLARENDON SKY DECK, PHOENIX

If sipping cocktails and admiring sweeping views of the skyline is your style, the Sky Deck at the Clarendon Hotel is the perfect place to take your partner on Valentine’s Day. Located in the heart of downtown Phoenix, the rooftop deck and lounge provides a relaxed, romantic atmosphere. The Sky Deck has been regarded as one of Phoenix’s premier date spots, allowing couples to simultaneously enjoy each other’s company and the beauty of the Valley.

ENCANTO PARK, PHOENIX

Walking through Encanto Park with your significant other will feel like you’ve teleported to the set of a ‘90s rom com. Rent a canoe or paddle boat and spend the day on the lagoon, take a stroll at sunset and feed the ducks. Opt to ride the carousel at nearby Enchanted Island Amusement Park or go on a skate date at Desert West Skateboard Plaza.

MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS REGIONAL PARK, SCOTTSDALE

Watching the sun set among the McDowell Mountains with the one you love will surely make sparks fly, however trekking through the park’s trails at any time of day will make for a romantic way to celebrate V-day. Sunrise Trail and Lost Dog Wash Trail are two of the more popular hikes that this vast desert destination has to offer.

TEMPE BEACH PARK, TEMPE

Picnic and people-watch at Tempe Beach Park during the day or rent a bike, boat or paddle board to explore Tempe Town Lake. At night, the Mill Avenue Bridges light up and give way to a romantic atmosphere that is low-key but breathtaking.

JAPANESE FRIENDSHIP GARDEN, PHOENIX

Though this 3.5-acre park is a symbol of friendship, that doesn’t mean that walking through it’s well-manicured walkways with that special someone won’t lead to something more. Stop and smell the flowers in this tranquil setting that boasts over 50 different types of flora. Find your inner Zen by the Koi pond, tea house, 12-foot waterfall, sculptures and greenery.

