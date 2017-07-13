GTFO! July 13-August 17

PHOENIX MERCURY VS. MINNESOTA LYNX

Phoenix’s WBNA superstars started their season with a string of wins they hope to maintain, especially when they play against the Minnesota Lynx on their own turf.

Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix, mercury.wnba.com, 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, $9.60-$11.

SOUND SPLASH

If you’re looking for an excuse to hit the water slides and wave pools and grub on fried food, look no further. Sound Splash is the first pool party event of its kind in Arizona. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Raven Felix and Bow Wow, the day’s lineup is about as hot as the weather is sure to be.

Big Surf AZ, 1500 N. McClintock Drive, Tempe, ticketf.ly/2rcxuQs, 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, $25-$1400.

ALL TIME LOW

The boys behind alt-rock band All Time Low have had their musical ups and downs, but they’ve managed to keep a stable group of dedicated fans since their “Weightless” and “Dear Maria, Count Me In” days. Whether ATL is at the top of your Spotify playlist or you’re simply looking for a high school flashback, the band’s new album, Last Young Renegade, is sure to sound great live.

Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, luckymanonline.com, 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, $29.50-$49.50.

KENDRICK LAMAR

Though his most recent album taught us all to be humble, this 29-year-old rapper has every reason not to be. Lamar has seven Grammy Awards under his belt and was named one of the most influential people in the world by TIME. See what the hype surrounding his live show is all about when he swings by with Travis Scott and D.R.A.M.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, kendricklamar.com, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, $87-$671.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

No matter which Disney princess movie is your favorite, you have to admit no one goes harder than Sebastian the lobster in “Under the Sea.” Catch Ariel, Prince Eric, Flounder and Ursula in real life with this imaginative live musical performance.

Dream City Church, 13613 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, summermusical.org, times vary, Thursday, July 13, to Sunday, July 16, $10-$32.50.

KHALID

The smooth voice of 19-year-old Khalid probably caught your attention on his platinum hit “Location,” but the Texas-born songwriter still has an armful of hits up his sleeve. His album American Teen shows this up-and-comer has a voice to remember and great fodder for a live show full of good vibes.

Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., Phoenix, celebritytheatre.com, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, $30-$53.

SUPER HERO DAY AT SALT RIVER TUBING

Cooling down in Arizona doesn’t get any better than a tube ride down the Salt River. Don’t forget to bring sunscreen, your favorite canned sodas or brews (leave the glass at home) and extra cash to splurge on a tube for your cooler. Don’t miss Salt River Tubing’s theme days for a chance to break out your fave costumes, including Super Heroes Splashdown on July 29.

Salt River Tubing, 9200 N. Bush Highway, Mesa, saltrivertubing.com, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, $17.

ED SHEERAN

England’s resident ginger singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran, has become a worldwide pop star in the past year. His new album has already brought hits “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill” to the radio. Real fans, however, know it’s in his catalog of heartbroken scream-along jams where Sheeran’s a master with a mic and a loop pedal.

Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, edsheeran.com, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5, $125-$250.

YAPPY HOUR

Every Saturday, DeSoto Central Market celebrates mornings, pooches and refreshing beverages with Yappy Hour. With early August temperatures hinting at fall’s eventual arrival, it’s the perfect time to brush up on DeSoto’s hip food and drink options as well as snag some deals for your four-legged friend.

DeSoto Central Market, 915 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, desotocentralmarket.com, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, free.

BETTY WHO

Give summer break one last hurrah with an intimate show by indie pop queen Betty Who. Known for her appearance on Troye Sivan’s “Heaven,” as well as for her cover of “I Love You Always Forever,” this Australian musician’s learned from the best, having opened for Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue.

Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Ave., Phoenix, crescentballroom.com, 8 p.m. Monday, August 14, $17-$99.