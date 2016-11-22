5 Ways to Respond to the Election: Express your favor or frustration in real time (mostly)

We’re betting there is one thing we can ALL agree on – it’s over. And for that, we’re glad.

It’s true, the election revealed we are a country divided. For some, the results drew cheers and relief. Others are still trying to get out of bed and shave. But above all, we learned a thing or two about ourselves: there is enough anger, resentment and pain to go around, even for the victors.

Admit it: you’re wrestling urges to throw shade at your roommate who voted the other way. he rancorous comments across social media might leave you tempted to go old-school and opt for grandma’s flip-phone. It hasn’t been easy, but we can all move forward, if we unite in a shared appreciation for democracy. Think about how many people across the globe would love to live under our system. So in the wake of a bitter season, make a commitment to not just say something, but do something productive. Here’s how:

1. Make new “frenemies.” If you can’t possibly understand why someone would vote differently than you, find out. Forget commenting on social media and instead, get social in real-time. Invite several people you know with differing opinions and agree to have a reasonable discussion. Invite everyone to ask a question, and set up ground rules such as o interrupting and no yelling. You likely won’t change minds, but you can tap into common ground. Seek simply to understand and do your part to create an environment where disagreeing agreeably rules.

2. Take app-ortunities to stay informed. You’ve mastered the use of 100 apps; now harness their power to help you stay engaged and informed. Start with iCitizen; this app empowers citizen activism. Choose your favorite issues and receive updates from a variety of news sources, plus notifications when related bills are introduced. Exercise your civic duty while standing in line at Starbucks.

3. Go clubbing. Whether you identify as libertarian, conservative, liberal, greenie or independent, there are scores of politically-centered clubs to join. Connect with other like-minded students and get educated, get involved and dare to get out of your comfort zone . Do something to shake things up and suggest a meeting with clubs of differing political persuasions. Get to know their platforms and make a conscious decision about whether you agree, disagree or have some common ground. (Then, you can have a meaningful, reasonable conversation with that one rabble-rouser in the family that always insists on serving up a side of politics at holiday family gatherings.)

4. Get involved in local politics. So much of the real work in politics is grounded in painstaking effort that achieves results at a tortoise’ pace. Real policy wonks are too busy raising funds to build new schools, meeting with constituents and crafting legislation to get too worked up about the drama of national politics. Your most impactful sphere of influence happens right in your own neighborhood. Get to know your local representatives and sign on to volunteer and lend a hand. Take real action. It doesn’t hurt to follow them on social media, but every now and again, dig out some old-fashioned paper and write a real letter. Don’t forget to write a letter to the editor at a local paper, too. Send it via snail mail and you’ll feel like a bonafide pioneer.

5. Put something good into the world. If you’re just feeling like your faith in humanity is a bit tarnished after standing witness to the mudslinging on all sides, toss out some sweetness instead. Nothing lifts your spirits like bringing cheer to someone in need. Call your mom and tell her you love her. Write a letter to send to the troops and express your gratitude for their selfless defense of democracy. Visit the nearest hospital or nursing home and deliver some cheer. Perspective is healing and wards off bitterness. (We’re not saying a good session wallowing in Rocky Road while you give yourself carte blanche for binge-watching doesn’t have its place. Everything in moderation.)