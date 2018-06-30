12 Tips to Make Move-in Day Easy-Peasy-Lemon-Squeazy

Moving to campus can be stressful — whether it’s your first time or your last. Who thought it was a good idea to make your family wait in traffic for hours and then carry boxes of your stuff up multiple flights of stairs? There will be complaints. It will likely be suggested that you throw out half of your possessions. It’s fine.

What if move-in day didn’t have to be this way? What if it was easy? We’ve got some stellar tips to help you make move-in day an absolute breeze.

1. GET THERE EARLY

The later you get there, the longer you have to sit in traffic and the longer you have to hear your parents complain that you didn’t get there early enough.

2. LABEL EVERYTHING

Seriously. Make up some stickers with your name, dorm and room number and put them on every box and bin. In doing this, you prevent your stuff from getting lost, something that happens surprisingly often on move-in day.

3. BRING SNACKS

Everyone will appreciate this. Water and snacks are kind of a must on a hot day of unpacking boxes and furniture.

4. USE REUSABLE BINS

Reusable plastic bins are a great way to pack your stuff because you can keep them to store stuff after move-in and they will hold up year after year.

5. DRESS THE RIGHT WAY

It’s going be hot, so dress for it! I know it’s the first day, but you don’t have to try to dress to impress. Dress to move-in. Be smart.

6. BRING A HANDCART

Handcarts are a gift from above. Load them up and roll them in. If you don’t have one, borrow one!

7. BUY A WAGON

You will be the envy of every other family moving in. Collapsible wagons are great for move-in as well as shopping trips throughout the year and any other time you have too many things to carry. They are on the pricey side, but so worth it. You will get asked where you got your wagon by at least 10 people on move-in day.

8. CATEGOTIZE YOUR BINS

Organization is key! Put clothes in one place, kitchen things in another and desk supplies in another. Separating your stuff makes unpacking really easy.

9. BRING STRONG FRIENDS

Having friends help you move in is lots of fun. They can make unpacking faster, easier and more enjoyable.

10. BRING A TOOLBOX

You might not think you’ll need this, but you do. Ever tried to loft a bed without a mallet? Impossible.

11. HAVE A GOOD ATTITUDE

Know that unpacking is going to take time, and that’s okay. Be patient and have a positive outlook.

12. PACK THE TISSUES

Most of all, remember tissues. Your parents will definitely cry, and you might just shed a tear as well.