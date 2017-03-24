11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…March Madness

To some, March madness is the anger felt after spring break ends. To others, March Madness is the biggest sporting event of the year. The single-elimination tournament pits 68 Division I college basketball teams against each other. The sudden-death-style of the tournament has inspired a community of sports fans to make their own brackets and try to predict the Final Four and the champion winner. This year, the tournament takes over Phoenix, when the Final Four games are played at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

11. BRACKETS ON BRACKETS

The best verified fan bracket was 34 correct consecutive predictions on an ESPN online game in 2015.

10. BRU-WINS

The current record holder for number of championship wins is the UCLA Bruins; however, their last win was in 1995.

9.EVERYBODY LOVES AN UNDERDOG

Because the tournament is single-elimination, there’s a higher chance of an underdog team advancing to the finals because they need less wins than they would in professional basketball.

8. TIME WELL SPENT

One study estimates that hourly corporate losses add up to nearly $1.9 billion around this time as workers’ productivity decreases and their time spent on their bracket increases.

7. THAT BURNS

In 1941, the University of North Carolina Tar Heels suffered the worst loss in tournament history, scoring only 20 points against Pittsburgh’s 26 in the semifinals.

6. GET YOUR GRUB ON

According to WalletHub, beer companies produce around 3 to 4 million more barrels of beer than usual during March Madness and pizza orders increase by almost 20 percent.

5. REMEMBER-BILIA

It’s a long-standing tradition that tournament champions cut down the nets from the winning game to take home.

4. SLIM CHANCE

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are roughly one in nine quintillion.

3. OVER IT

The record for most overtimes in one tournament game is four. This happened in both 1956 and 1961.

2. HUMBLE BEGINNINGS

The first March Madness tournament was held in 1939 and was comprised of only eight teams.

1. WHAT CATS?

The current March Madness tournament champs are the Wildcats… but not the ones you’re probably thinking of. This team is from Villanova University in Philadelphia.