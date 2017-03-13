11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…St. Patrick’s Day

Most people have heard about the “luck of the Irish.” Wearing green (or else getting pinched) is a tradition. “Kiss Me I’m Irish” is a common T-shirt theme. St. Patrick’s Day is widely observed as a drinking holiday. But did you know St. Patrick wasn’t even Irish – and his color wasn’t green? Here are a few more facts you may not know about this March 17 holiday.

11. St. Maewyn’s Day

St. Patrick was born Maewyn Succat. He changed his name to Patricius after joining the priesthood.

10. Sobriety Epidemic

There was no widespread drinking in Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day until 1970, when it was deemed a national holiday. Up until then, it was purely a religious holiday – which meant all the pubs were closed.

9. Shamrock On

According to legend, St. Patrick used a three-leaf clover as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity. This is why shamrocks are associated with the holiday.

8. Luck of the Welsh

Though celebrated as an Irish holiday, St. Patrick was not Irish. He was born in Wales.

7. Blue St. Patrick

Blue was the color originally associated with St. Patrick, not green. The color green took over after St. Patrick’s Day was linked to Irish Independence Day in the late 18th century.

6. Pinch by Pinch

The U.S. custom of pinching people who don’t wear green on St. Patrick’s Day comes from the legend of leprechauns being invisible and mischievous – they’re supposedly the ones pinching people who don’t wear green.

5. Do What, Brah?

“Erin go Bragh” is frequently heard at St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. It’s an American mangling of “Éirinn go Brách,” which means “Ireland Forever.”

4. Slave to Saint

St. Patrick was kidnapped at the age of 16 and forced into slavery. He tended sheep for ten years before escaping and finding refuge in an English monastery.

3. No Snakes on the Plain

Contrary to legend, St. Patrick didn’t rid Ireland of snakes. Ireland is one of few countries on Earth that hasn’t had snakes since the glacial period.

2. Influx of the Irish

There are more people in the United States of America with Irish heritage (34 million) than there are people in Ireland (4.2 million).

1. Guinness World Record

On a typical day, 5.5 million pints of Guinness are consumed around the world. On St. Patrick’s Day, more than 13 million pints are poured.