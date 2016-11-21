11 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About…ASU Basketball Behind the Curtain

When one ASU sport ends, another begins. It’s time for men’s basketball! If you aim to tackle the student section at Wells Fargo Arena, you need to be prepared. Between the Curtain of Distraction, basketball jargon and Sun Devil trivia, there’s a lot to keep track of. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. So brush up on your skills and dig out your maroon and gold—you’ll be cheering with the 942 Crew in no time!

11. GET IN

Students get in free to all basketball games! Snag your student ID and you can head into Wells Fargo Arena to catch the action.

10. THE DIVIDE

While NBA games are divided into four quarters and 12 minutes, college basketball games are divided into two halves, each 20 minutes.

9. MOVING UP

Several Sun Devils have been selected in the NBA Draft, including Byron Scott, Fat Level and, Mario Bennett – plus Joe Caldwell and James Harden, who are both gold medal winners for our Olympic team.

8. GOOD COMPANY

ASU is part of the Pac-12 Conference, alongside schools such as UCLA, Stanford and U of A. The Pac-12 Conference has won more National Team Championships than any other conference in history.

7. YOU’RE REACHING

“Reaching” happens when a player reaches in to steal or distract the player they are defending. It isn’t considered a foul unless contact is made.

6. THE CREW

The 942 Crew is ASU’s sports fans club. They’re the masterminds behind all the spirit and themes at games. Follow them on Twitter and Facebook for shirt giveaways and updates on games!

5. CURTAIN OF DISTRACTION

The Curtain of Distraction pops up when the opposing team is shooting a free throw. ASU students open up the curtain to reveal some kind of comedic chaos – from Michael Phelps to unicorns to twerking – to distract the player.

4. WE GOT HISTORY

Current ASU basketball coach Bobby Hurley, who was playing for Duke at the time, was selected as Final Four MVP by the Associated Press in 1992.

3. CROSSOVER

When the player dribbling the ball switches it rapidly from one hand to the other to change his or her direction; you’ve just witnessed a crossover dribble. Follow that?

2. YOU’VE GOT TIME

The boys played their first game of the season in November and play their last game of the regular season in March against U of A. It’s a long season with lots of opportunities to cheer on the team!

1. GETCHA HEAD IN THE GAME

Unfortunately, the basketball players do not perform a choreographed dance routine to “Getcha Head in the Game” at half- time, but members of the ASU Marching Band get the crowd pumped up with their signature music and entertainment.